IGP.com observes a 50 percent increase in festive orders in 2021

You would like to read
- IGP.com unveils exclusive Raksha Bandhan collection, offers more than 2,000 plus Rakhi designs
- Celebrate Diwali se Pehle Diwali: Big Shopping Festival with Big Bazaar
- Ram Bandhu salutes our local everyday heroes this Diwali with short film 'A Soulful Diwali - Khare Prakashparva'
- Happilo, The King of Snac'king' opens its doors to seamless gifting
- This festive season, make gifting stress-free with Big Bazaar's latest gifting catalogue
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): IGP.com, one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, has revealed that it observed a 50% year-on-year growth in Diwali orders this year.
Earlier in the month of October, the company had launched its exclusive Diwali collection under the campaign called #Apneliyeapnokeliye. The campaign attracted more than 5.5 million visits on the company's website and app from people looking for online gifts and essentials for the festive season. The gifting platform also saw a 10% year-on-year rise in gross merchandise value per shopper and saw participation from more than 15,000+ pin codes in the country. Metro cities led among the purchases made on the platform closely followed by Tier-2 cities.
The Diwali shopping growth trend witnessed by IGP.com is similar to what has been observed across the industry. As per a recent report by RedSeer Consulting, the overall online shopper base grew by about 20 per cent compared to last year, and the first week of online festival sales in October saw 23 per cent year-on-year sales growth in 2021.
"Adding to celebrations for Indians, by Indians is our mantra, and we have observed exceptional uptake in our made In India product range, be it Diwali essentials diyaa, sweets, hampers, and more or premium personalised home decor like bandhanwar, lamps, and more," said Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP.com.
The company has also received an immense response from Non-resident Indians as their purchases made up 21% of overall orders placed on IGP.com for the festive season.
Headquartered in Mumbai, IGP.com is one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, offering one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods & personalised products for all occasions & festivals. It is India's first-ever Gift Discovery platform and the exclusive India partner of Interflora, the world's largest floral gifting company. The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning across 100+ countries and the capability to deliver gifts to over 150 countries and 1000+ cities in India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor