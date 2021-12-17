iHub-Data IIITH announces Women Education Promotion Scholarships

You would like to read
- Skill Development Course on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning launched at IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad
- iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad opens applications for skill development course on foundations of modern machine learning
- eWheelers, The leading EV Retail and Mobility Solutions Startup to open 75 eBike Experience studio in Delhi/NCR by next month
- Oscars' of Education announce name of Dr Jawahar Surisetti in 2021 judging panel
- Zolo launches MyFirstXP
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad has announced Women Education Promotion Scholarships for their 36-week online course on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning (FMML), slated to commence from January 2022.
Under the scheme, all girl-students who are currently doing undergraduate programs in B Tech, would be extended scholarships covering 50 percent of the course fee.
Prof U Deva Priyakumar, Academic Head, iHub-Data mentions that the scheme is primarily aimed at empowering women students, especially those hailing from rural areas to join and complete high-tech training courses at affordable rates.
"Increasing participation from rural areas and bridging the gender gap in high-tech research domains are areas of priority, in all training programs offered by iHub-Data. The first course on FMML had seen almost 50 percent participation by girl-students, who are doing exceptionally well. We are looking at enhancing this ratio, as some of these niche deep-tech training areas are ideally suited for women,"says Prof Deva.
The last date for registration to the course is 25 December 2021, which is slated to commence from January 2022. The 36-week course is designed to augment the efforts of training, placement and higher-studies for undergraduate students pursuing 4-year engineering programs in CSE/ECE/EEE or allied domains, and align them to the needs of industry or research in deep-tech areas like machine learning. The course is administered by eminent Professors at IIIT Hyderabad - Prof CV Jawahar, Prof Anoop M Namboodiri and Prof Ravi Kiran S - who have made significant contributions in this domain.
Participants who complete the program would be awarded a Certificate of Merit from the institute. Course fees for general candidates is fixed at Rs 10,000 and for all eligible women-candidates it would be Rs 5,000 (inclusive of all taxes).
More details are available on website (https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/mml2022)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor