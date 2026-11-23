PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 23: As hospitality increasingly becomes a globally interconnected profession, the opportunities available to young professionals extend far beyond national boundaries. A new collaboration between the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and Club Med seeks to strengthen this connection, creating a framework for international recruitment opportunities, industry engagement, professional training and career development for hospitality students. IIHM and Club Med have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for industry-academia collaboration, international hospitality internships, hospitality graduate recruitment, professional training, talent development and career opportunities across the global hospitality industry. The collaboration brings hospitality education closer to international industry practice, creating avenues for students to explore global hospitality careers and international hospitality employment opportunities.

The MoU was signed on behalf of IIHM by Mr Abdullah Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer , International Institute of Hotel Management, and on behalf of Club Med by Mr Sunil Kumar Koosul, Director of Human Resources (Welfare & Administration), Club Med Indian Ocean. The visiting Club Med delegation comprised Ms Souhasnee Sookun, Talent Acquisition Manager, Club Med Indian Ocean; Mr Sunil Kumar Koosul, Director of Human Resources (Welfare & Administration), Club Med Indian Ocean; and Mr Thomas Pierre Rodriguez, Director of Human Resources (Resorts), Club Med Indian Ocean. Connecting hospitality education with international career opportunities The partnership reflects the growing importance of aligning hospitality education with the expectations, standards and evolving needs of an increasingly international hospitality industry. For students entering the profession, exposure to global workplace cultures, guest expectations, service practices and international resort operations can be an important part of building a long-term career.

The MoU creates a framework for students to explore international hospitality internships and recruitment opportunities while gaining exposure to professional environments shaped by diverse cultures, international guests and global service standards. Founded in 1950, Club Med operates more than 70 resorts across the world, along with two yachts, bringing together hospitality professionals from diverse cultural and geographical backgrounds. Its international operations offer a distinctive environment in which hospitality professionals develop their skills through guest interaction, teamwork, operational experience and exposure to multicultural workplaces. The collaboration is expected to facilitate engagement through professional interactions, guest lectures, masterclasses, workshops, mentoring initiatives, resort visits and other activities that bring industry experience into the educational environment.

International recruitment and the future of hospitality careers As part of the recruitment engagement emerging through the collaboration, opportunities for IIHM students are being explored across South Africa, Seychelles and Mauritius, offering students the possibility of experiencing hospitality operations in international resort destinations. For aspiring hospitality professionals, international exposure is about more than geographical mobility. It is about learning to work with guests from different cultures, adapting to diverse service expectations, developing confidence in professional environments and understanding hospitality as a truly global profession. Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Thomas Pierre Rodriguez, Director of Human Resources (Resorts), Club Med Indian Ocean, said: "The quality of IIHM students and their exceptional understanding of the hospitality industry is truly commendable. They are remarkably polished, courteous, knowledgeable and, most importantly, genuinely hospitable. These qualities are what we look for in young hospitality professionals.

We look forward to working more closely with IIHM students and recruiting promising talent. We are extremely excited about this partnership with IIHM and look forward to what we can build together." The partnership brings into focus the expanding possibilities of international resort careers and hospitality graduate recruitment, where professional competence, adaptability, communication, cultural awareness and the ability to deliver memorable guest experiences remain central to success. Preparing hospitality professionals for a changing industry The hospitality industry is undergoing significant transformation, with technology reshaping guest engagement, operational efficiency, marketing, revenue management and service delivery. Artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making and digital platforms are increasingly becoming part of the professional landscape.

At IIHM, the evolving role of AI in hospitality is being integrated into the broader conversation around hospitality education, with an emphasis on preparing students to use technology as an enabler of better service, greater efficiency and more informed decision-making, while retaining the human essence of hospitality. The MoU also provides a platform for strengthening professional learning, training and skill development through industry engagement. Hospitality training and certification, practical exposure and an understanding of operational standards across departments such as food and beverage, culinary arts, front office, housekeeping, guest relations and service management continue to be essential to developing industry-ready professionals.

The objective is to ensure that hospitality graduates are equipped not only with technical knowledge, but also with the confidence, professionalism, empathy and adaptability required to succeed in an increasingly competitive global hospitality industry. Strengthening the global hospitality education ecosystem For IIHM, industry-academia collaboration has long been an important part of hospitality education. The relationship between the classroom and the workplace is fundamental to a profession in which learning is shaped by experience, interaction, observation and the ability to respond to people. The collaboration with Club Med represents another avenue through which students can engage with international hospitality organisations, understand evolving industry expectations and explore opportunities that extend beyond conventional career pathways.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman IIHM Worldwide and Indismart Group, said: "Hospitality is a profession that can take a young person from a classroom to destinations, cultures and opportunities across the world. Our responsibility as educators is to prepare students for the realities of this global industry, giving them the skills, confidence and perspective to build meaningful careers. Partnerships with organisations such as Club Med strengthen the relationship between education and industry, allowing students to learn from professionals, understand international expectations and aspire to opportunities across the world. Technology will continue to transform hospitality, but the human essence of this profession will always remain its greatest strength."

As the global hospitality industry continues to evolve, collaborations between educational institutions and international hospitality organisations are becoming increasingly important in preparing the next generation of professionals. The partnership between IIHM and Club Med seeks to bring these possibilities closer to students, strengthening pathways to international hospitality internships, global hospitality careers, professional development and international hospitality employment opportunities, while reinforcing the importance of learning, service, cultural understanding and human connection in hospitality. About IIHM The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is a leading global hospitality education network with 18 campuses. With over three decades of excellence in hospitality education, IIHM has been at the forefront of nurturing future hospitality leaders, entrepreneurs, culinary professionals and global service-sector talent through an industry-integrated and internationally oriented approach to learning.

IIHM offers hospitality, tourism, culinary arts and allied programmes that combine academic learning with practical training, industry engagement, internships and experiential learning. Its approach equips students with professional skills, industry knowledge, leadership capabilities and the confidence to pursue careers across the global hospitality and service industries. Global exposure is an integral part of the IIHM student experience. Through international educational tours, industry visits, cultural exchanges, global competitions and learning experiences, students gain insights into international hospitality practices and diverse cultures. The flagship Scot Malt Educational Tour in Scotland provides students with immersive exposure to the world of whisky, beverage craftsmanship, heritage and the international beverage industry. IIHM also participates in the European Union's Erasmus initiative, facilitating international academic collaboration and learning in areas including sustainable food practices.

IIHM is the organiser of the International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO), one of the world's leading international culinary competitions for student chefs, bringing together young culinary talent from countries across the globe. The Olympiad promotes culinary excellence, mentorship, cultural exchange, international friendships and culinary diplomacy, creating a platform for the next generation of global culinary talent. IIHM's international vision and contribution to hospitality education have received commendation from His Excellency Zurab Pololikashvili, former Secretary-General of UN Tourism. The institute has also earned numerous national and international accolades, including eight-time recognition by The Economic Times as a Best Hospitality Management Education Brand in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Other honours include FHRAI's Best Hospitality Management Institution of the Year, ET Best Education Brands, Progressive Gujarat recognition and Excellence in Global Hospitality Education by ABP Smart Education. In 2026, IIHM was honoured as Best Hospitality Institute at the Education Symposium 2026 in Kolkata and received Excellence in Hospitality Education at the Times Now Education Summit 2026 - National Edition. Dr. Suborno Bose was also recognised as AI Policy Leader of the Year 2025.

Through its global outlook, industry partnerships, experiential learning, international opportunities and commitment to excellence, IIHM continues to empower the next generation of hospitality professionals and leaders to thrive in a dynamic, interconnected world. Watch IIHM - IIHM Brand Film (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK5Znktwq9g) - International Young Chef Olympiad - Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watchv=TrKjNT6BIeg) - IIHM Global Alumni (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp0YDF55kdo) For more information, visit https://www.iihm.ac.in Sameer Mehta Director - Digital Marketing sameer.mehta@iihm.ac.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)