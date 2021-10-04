IIT Kanpur announces eMasters degrees for working professionals

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) today announced the launch of four new postgraduate programmes through virtual learning to enable seamless e-learning for working professionals.

These e-Masters programs will provide a virtual learning environment that will deliver course content completely online and help upskilling of working professionals with industry experience and expand their career options. The four eMasters include programs in Communication Systems; Cybersecurity; Power Sector Regulation, Economics & Management; and Derivative Markets & Risk Management.

The 60 credit, 12 module industry-focused curriculum offers flexible completion timelines (one to three years), IIT Kanpur alumni status, access to IIT Kanpur's placement cell, alumni network, and incubation cell. The credits earned during the program can be transferred to an advanced degree (regular M.Tech. or Ph.D.) at IIT Kanpur by a participant selected to pursue the advanced degree and subject to Senate approval. Corporates can also sponsor the programs for their employees.

In August 2020, the Indian government announced National Education Policy 2020, which permitted top academic institutes to offer online degrees for the first time ever. IIT Kanpur, which ranks among the top 5 NIRF institutes of India, welcomed the move by deciding to offer eMasters degree programs in specialized industry-focused topics. IIT Kanpur announced details of the admission, fees and other information pertaining to four eMasters programs, namely Communications Systems; Cyber Security; Derivatives Market & Risk Management; and Power Sector Regulations, Economics and Management.

Each unique, postgraduate level program is offered in a hybrid delivery format--participants will learn online in an experiential format from IIT Kanpur faculty through the digital delivery platform ipearl.ai. They will also have the opportunity to visit IIT Kanpur to meet faculty and experience campus life.

Announcing the launch, Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said: "IIT Kanpur is a pioneer in offering high-quality education, conducting impactful research and providing leadership in technological innovations. Our executive education certification programs are highly popular among working professionals looking to upskill and gain domain expertise. With the launch of eMasters, we have taken another step forward by providing degree credential programs that give working professionals access to our complete ecosystem of resources and knowledge. We are starting with four programs this year, and will add more soon. We strongly believe that a formal degree in leading industry-focused areas will be highly aspirational for working professionals. It will help enhance their domain expertise and get them to play a key role in India's digital transformation journey."

All four programs are now open for applications. Interested candidates can visit the program page https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/ to know more and apply.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)