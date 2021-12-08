Ikonz comes out of stealth with India's Most Iconic IP Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle for its NFT and Metaverse Foray

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ikonz, a first-of-its-kind aggregator and India's only platform for digital IP monetization is doing what it does best; putting fuel to the fire.

The fire being the rapidly growing blockchain segment that has grown from basic crypto solutions, to modern NFTs, and even the upcoming metaverse, and Ikonz ensures all iconic IP owners get a taste of their vast experience in such future technologies.

Ikonz, operating in stealth mode since August 2021, aims to ramp up IP aggression and bring together 50% of India's premium entertainment IPs under a single banner within 12-18 months. This means going after not just actors, athletes, and other celebrities, but also engaging with social media icons, content producers, and even media houses that specialize in rights ownership.

The Ikonz platform will facilitate collaborations with Global Artists, Brands, and Fashion Designers to work on Iconic IP and have distribution into numerous NFT platforms and Metaverses just with a few clicks. Ikonz has a dedicated advisory panel of experts who have been one of the earliest investors in Blockchain, Crypto, NFT platforms, and other veterans from Virtual Reality, Gaming and Design.

Sharing his confidence about the success of the platform, Abinav Varma Kalidindi (Founder & CEO at Ikonz) said, "There is too much chaos in the market today with 100's of new cryptocurrencies, NFT platforms, and upcoming metaverses, it gets very confusing for IP owners to navigate this ever-evolving space. A wise man in the late 1900s once said the task of art today is to bring order to chaos and Ikonz is a one-stop-shop for IP owners to navigate the complexities of the technology, understand the different means of monetization and upscaling, and bypass the regulatory and legal boundaries that stand in their way. We are very excited to bring Iconic characters from Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle such as Suppandi, Shambu and others to the world of NFTs and the Metaverse. We intend to announce new IP partners every month."

Rana Daggubati (Co-founder of Ikonz), who shares the brand's vision, said, "As an IP owner, the world of Blockchain presents both incredible possibilities as well as challenges on the best way to identify and focus on the best and most credible opportunities. A world-class blockchain aggregation company is the best way I and other IP owners could have found to start managing and monetizing IP assets on a global stage in multiple formats be NFTs, avatars or even basic rights management. I am excited to begin this new chapter as the co-founder at Ikonz. We are happy to partner with Indian biggest IP's such as and Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle and lead a way into the metaverse."

Speaking about the association between Amar Chitra Katha and Ikonz, Preeti Vyas, President and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha, reaffirmed the company's digital-first vision. She said, "NFTs and the Metaverse world is a huge opportunity for iconic media companies like us to reach out to our existing and new audiences in whole new digital avatars. The recognition that our classic art of Amar Chitra Katha comics and much loved characters like Suppandi and Shambu, created over the last 5 decades, enjoy to this date is immense. In addition, we have a whole new generation of children today enjoying our new ACK stories and engaging with our new characters like Defective Detectives and Wingstar. We hope to use the NFT platform to connect with both these sets of consumers, old and new.

We will bring in the content, characters, brands and Ikonz will bring the tech, distribution and expertise, which will enable us to present a strong offering to the metaverse consumer. We are excited about taking Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle into hitherto unexplored spaces and in Ikonz we have found the perfect partner to collaborate with!"

Bridging Iconic IP with the world of Blockchain technologies and the metaverse we are a 360-degree platform for curation, monetization and distribution of digital assets. With global partnerships to numerous Blockchain companies, Metaverses, NFT platforms, Artists, Brands, and Fashion Designers we are a one-stop-shop for culture's biggest icons and iconic IP. Founded by Abinav Varma Kalidindi, an Indian American entrepreneur who has started, scaled and exited start-ups in consumer tech and virtual reality. Ikonz is backed by Anthill Ventures as well as acclaimed actor and entrepreneur, Rana Daggubati.

Spanning 20 languages, the Amar Chitra Katha library boasts titles across Epics & Mythology, History, Fables & Humor, Bravehearts, Visionaries and ACK Junior. Founded in 1967 by the legendary Anant Pai, Amar Chitra Katha is the pioneer in comic book storytelling for children in India, which has evolved into a cultural phenomenon over the years. With more than 1.5 million copies sold every year, their comics have secured a niche in the audience's hearts and minds.

