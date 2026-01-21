Karmayogi Prashikshan Mission at SPIPA, Gujarat, to train approximately 1.85 lakh Class III and Class IV government employees over three years

VMPL New Delhi [India], January 21: Skillera Tech Private Limited, a subsidiary of Imarticus Learning, is engaged in capacity-building programs with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government institutions, and national regulators under the Government of India's Mission Karmayogi framework. The initiatives focus on competency-based training to support role clarity, professional conduct, and improved service delivery in public-sector organisations. Under Mission Karmayogi, Skillera Tech is the execution partner for the Karmayogi Prashikshan Mission at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Gujarat, covering training for approximately 1.85 lakh Class III and Class IV government employees over three years. The program focuses on service orientation, professional conduct, and standardised administrative practices under the "Rules to Roles" framework.

In the policing sector, Skillera Tech is implementing a behavioural training program with the Mumbai Police, targeting nearly 40,000 personnel across ranks, with an emphasis on citizen-facing conduct and service responsiveness. A similar initiative with the Gujarat State Police covers 20,000 personnel across Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, focusing on communication and professional public interaction. Beyond Mission Karmayogi, Skillera Tech and Imarticus Learning support CSR and institutional capacity-building initiatives. Under NTPC Limited's Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), the partnership has covered over 12,000 participants across 17 states, with FY25-26 implementation across 22 plant locations and 1,300 participants. The organisations are also engaged with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on retirement planning and subscriber awareness programs, reaching more than 89,000 individuals across 17+ states, and with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on employability-focused training for over 3,800 undergraduate and postgraduate students across 18 locations.

Commenting on the initiatives, Apurva Sheth, Executive Director, Enterprise Solutions, Imarticus Learning "Capacity building in the public sector increasingly requires structured, role-linked learning rather than standalone training interventions. Our work under Mission Karmayogi is focused on aligning learning programs with functional roles, service expectations, and institutional processes. Our role in these programs is centred on building practical learning frameworks and digital content that support role clarity and on-ground application. Working alongside Skillera Tech, we focus on ensuring that training interventions translate into measurable capability development within public institutions." Skillera Tech, a subsidiary of Imarticus Learning, continues to support capacity-building initiatives aligned with ongoing civil services and public-sector training reforms.

