IMCD India expands its laboratories capabilities and relocates its Gurgaon office to Noida, Uttar Pradesh

You would like to read
- 'Smokking Grillz' in Noida is one of the best dining restaurants started by a couple - A.K. Saini and Prema Saini
- Prometheus School Noida receives IB Authorisation to offer diploma programme
- Prateek Group organises COVID-19 vaccination camp with Fortis Noida at Prateek Edifice
- Parul University's efforts to Create a COVID-proof campus and a COVID-Free India
- Merck Foundation CEO and Botswana First Lady announce the winners of "STOP GBV" Poster Contest
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI/Business Wire India): To further extend its capabilities and enhance its offerings and scope across India, IMCD, a global leader in the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced the opening of its new office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 4,500 sq. ft. office space will house ~1,800 sq. ft. Coatings as well as Construction laboratories with enhanced capabilities that will cater to PAN India customers, along with Beauty & Personal Care laboratory which will provide support to the North India market. This also makes IMCD the only distributor to establish a construction laboratory in India.
"There is significant potential growth opportunity in India for the Coatings & Construction segment. As distributors, we come across many customers who reach out to us on a day-to-day basis for technical support. In a scenario like this, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that we are opening our new Coatings & Construction laboratories with state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities at our new office in Noida," said Amit Hirani, Managing Director, IMCD India.
By setting up the Coatings & Construction laboratories, IMCD has created a platform that offers existing and potential suppliers a reliable partner to support and accelerate their business ambitions in India. The lab activities will be focused on providing comprehensive solutions and developing local guideline formulations in-line with current market trends.
"Through these labs, we will address formulation challenges, run test programmes, assist key development projects, and host onsite training and workshops for our existing customers and suppliers, and for prospects across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka & Middle East. These laboratories are a testament of IMCD India's commitment to support our customers and suppliers to drive innovation," continues Amit Hirani.
Frank Schneider, Business Group Director, Coatings & Construction said, "India is a fast-growing and dynamic Coatings & Construction market that embraces the challenge of fast urbanization and the need to become greener, safer, and more efficient. With our strengthened presence within the region, we will be better positioned to develop future-focused formulations and solutions that drive this progress."
IMCD started its India operations in 2008 as a distribution company with focus on key large clients, covering a range of market sectors with an exceptional track record of growth. Headquartered in Mumbai, IMCD India, has offices in Vadodara, Kolkata, Chennai, and Noida, with an employee strength of ~190. This new office in Noida has the capability of accommodating 30 employees and will offer technical expertise across the northern belt of India in the six segments IMCD is currently operating in with an aim to provide solutions for our customers and partners.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor