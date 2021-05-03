Impelsys spins off healthcare venture, appoints CEO and rebrands to MedLern

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impelsys, a leading cloud platform for e-books and e-learning announced today that it is spinning off its venture iPC Health into a separate entity.

iPC Health, launched in January 2020, is a digital platform dedicated to serving Hospitals and Healthcare professionals with a comprehensive set of learning and training solutions.

The company simultaneously announced the appointment of Deepak Sharma as the CEO of the new venture and unveiled MedLern - the new brand which will represent the platform.

From January 2020, when Impelsys launched iPC Health, the need for digital learning and training in hospitals has only become more acute. The looming shortage of skilled healthcare workers will need scalable solutions and platforms to meet immediate and future needs of the country.

The MedLern platform has been implemented as a learning partner in more than 130 hospitals and 30,000 healthcare professionals with leading providers like CloudNine, KIMSHEALTH, Yenepoya Hospitals, Meitra Hospital, MS Ramaiah, Sparsh, Dr Mehta's Children Hospital placing their trust in the platform. The platform has also brought onstream new modules like Training Manager to manage Offline and Online Training, Communicator (to facilitate virtual classrooms), Evaluator (which makes the Hospital hiring process 10X more efficient) and Course Builder (which converts Hospital internal processes into structured training modules). Last month MedLern announced its partnership with RCNi, a subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing UK to bring leading peer reviewed and research based CPD Certificate programs to Indian Hospitals.

Sameer Shariff, Impelsys' founder and CEO said, "I am very excited to welcome Deepak on board as our new CEO. Deepak brings deep understanding of Healthcare and Technology businesses and a shared passion for the mission. His leadership will help us build on the momentum and scale up the venture to its true potential."

Deepak is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta and has served in several leadership roles in the technology industry including as CEO of State Street Global Advisors in India and more recently leading key strategic initiatives for Wipro including marketing for their Healthcare & Life Sciences business and their Products and Platforms portfolio.

Speaking about the new brand, Sameer explained, "Medlern's tagline is Better Prepared for Better Care - which sharply focuses the message on the mission we share with our Hospital partners. The simple visual shows how knowledge and compassion are inseparable parts of delivering a high quality of care. We want to dedicate our new brand to the healthcare community and nation and pledge to serve our shared mission."

"I am very excited to be joining the MedLern team," said Deepak Sharma. "Since we launched our mission last year in January, we have innovated rapidly to develop new strategies to support the hospital and healthcare community. Our digital platform is helping hospitals and healthcare workers stay battle ready. Managing ongoing changes to the work environment, protocols for infection control and emergencies is as critical fighting the burnout stress. It's time that our frontline warriors had the best knowledge tools at their disposal to deliver a global standard of care. We want to do our bit to alleviate the dire shortage of skilled healthcare staff in our country."

