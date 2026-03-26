India Climate Samman 2026 Honours Climate Leaders and Changemakers
"Shri Shripad Naik, Hon'ble MOS, Power and New & Renewable Energy presenting Lifetime Achievement Samman to Shri Upendra Tripathy, Former Secretary, MNRE, GOI"
PNN
New Delhi [India], March 26: The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) proudly hosted the India Climate Samman 2026 as part of the 2nd Edition of India Climate Week, recognising outstanding contributions by individuals, institutions, and organisations driving climate action and sustainability across India.
The awards were presented by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, who also addressed the gathering and underscored India's commitment to a sustainable and low-carbon future.
The awards celebrated excellence in climate leadership, policy innovation, industry transition, and community-driven impact--highlighting the collective effort required to advance India's low-carbon future.
Award Winners | India Climate Samman 2026
Lifetime Achievement in Climate Leadership
- Mr. Upendra Tripathy, Former Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, and Founding Director General of the International Solar Alliance
- Mr. Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Government of India
Climate Policy Champion
- Mr. Anil Jauhri, Chairman, Governing Council, Carbon Registry India
- Mr. Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, National Green Hydrogen Mission, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India
Net-Zero Leadership
- Adani Group
Women in Climate Leadership
- Ms. Chandni Raina, Advisor, Climate Change Finance Unit, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance,
- Dr. Anita Gupta, Former Head, Climate, Energy and Sustainable Technologies (CEST)
Department of Science & Technology
Government of India
- Corporate Category - Dr Tarini Mehta, Founding Executive Partner, Tarini Mehta & Partners.
Climate Youth Icon
- Mr. Rohit Chaddha, Director, Greenways Bioenergy
Excellence in Designing Indian Carbon Market
- Bureau of Energy Efficiency-
Innovative Climate Action
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police
- Welspun Enterprises Limited
Biodiversity Preservation Excellence
- Loktak Lake Development Authority
Active State in India for Climate Action
- Government of NCT of Delhi
Community Climate Action
- PM-KUSUM Scheme
- PM Surya Ghar Yojana
- Brahma Kumaris
Circular Economy Leadership
- Meta Materials Circular Markets
Green Infrastructure Leadership
- Bangalore International Airport Limited
Climate Finance Excellence
- Rural Electrification Corporation Limited
Green Energy Transition Leadership
- Association of Power Producers
Climate Champion in Innovation and Technology
- Global Business Travel Association
CSR Investment in Sustainability
- Bank of Baroda
The India Climate Samman reflects CMAI's commitment to recognising leadership that is not only visionary but also action-oriented--driving tangible progress across sectors including energy, industry, infrastructure, finance, and community development.
By honouring these pioneers, CMAI aims to inspire wider participation, foster collaboration, and accelerate the adoption of scalable climate solutions across India.
As India advances toward its net-zero goals, initiatives like the India Climate Samman play a crucial role in spotlighting best practices and building momentum for a resilient, sustainable future.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 2:30 PM IST