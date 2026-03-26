PNN

New Delhi [India], March 26: The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) proudly hosted the India Climate Samman 2026 as part of the 2nd Edition of India Climate Week, recognising outstanding contributions by individuals, institutions, and organisations driving climate action and sustainability across India.

The awards were presented by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, who also addressed the gathering and underscored India's commitment to a sustainable and low-carbon future.

The awards celebrated excellence in climate leadership, policy innovation, industry transition, and community-driven impact--highlighting the collective effort required to advance India's low-carbon future.