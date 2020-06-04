JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Dhara supports 'Be Vocal Buy Local' initiative with its new campaign #DeshKiDhara to nudge Indians for Zara Sa Badlaav

GBS Online donates proceeds from student enrollments to PM Cares
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is written by and on behalf of our Sponsors/Advertisers. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, the advertisers pay to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

India, Germany, France collaborate to ease business operations in Maharashtra

Topics
Business Finance

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
The heads of IFCCI, IGCC and Roedl & Partner presenting the White paper to Subhash Desai - Min for Industries and Mining of Maharashtra, Govt of Maharashtra. (top centre in white)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) presented a white paper "Challenges faced by French and German companies in Maharashtra caused by Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown" to Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining of Maharashtra, Government of Maharashtra, during a live session on June 2, 2020.

The white paper was developed as a joint initiative of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, and consulting firm Roedl & Partner with the support of the French and German Consulates in Mumbai.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has extended the nationwide lockdown for the fourth time. The extended lockdown has caused numerous business and economic disruptions which create challenges for companies to restart their operations.

The white paper contains the financial, commercial, and labour related conditions and challenges faced by French and German companies operating in Maharashtra to explore specific solutions to help smoothen business operations in the state. It highlights key aspects that policymakers should consider in their policy-making deliberations.

Sonia Barbry, Consul General of France in Mumbai, and Dr Juergen Morhard, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai, who supported the joint initiatives of both Chambers are looking forward to facilitating the follow-up of the White Papers recommendation with the Maharashtra government.

"Maharashtra has traditionally been one of the top investment destinations for European, and in particular, for French and German companies in India. This webinar meeting and the suggestions in the form of a White Paper are just the continuation of a long and well established regular dialogue with Honourable Minister Desai himself, as well as with the Government of Maharashtra in association with the relevant Consulates, Chambers and our industries," expressed Dr Juergen Morhard,

"Maharashtra is the home base of our Indo-French Chamber members in India with leading investments in business and CSR activities. We at IFCCI are very glad to have the support of the Govt. of Maharashtra in these delicate times," similarly reiterated Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI.

The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry are committed to support its member companies and to promote bilateral trade between the two countries and India to achieve sustainable economic development.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 18:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

India, Germany, France collaborate to ease business operations in Maharashtra

Highlighting the 'Role of Forensic DNA Technology in Fighting Crime and Expediting Justice', an expert panel led by Dr JM Vyas, Director General, GFSU, came together to emphasise the need to build forensic DNA infrastructure in India.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) presented a white paper "Challenges faced by French and German companies in Maharashtra caused by Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown" to Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining of Maharashtra, Government of Maharashtra, during a live session on June 2, 2020.

The white paper was developed as a joint initiative of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, and consulting firm Roedl & Partner with the support of the French and German Consulates in Mumbai.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has extended the nationwide lockdown for the fourth time. The extended lockdown has caused numerous business and economic disruptions which create challenges for companies to restart their operations.

The white paper contains the financial, commercial, and labour related conditions and challenges faced by French and German companies operating in Maharashtra to explore specific solutions to help smoothen business operations in the state. It highlights key aspects that policymakers should consider in their policy-making deliberations.

Sonia Barbry, Consul General of France in Mumbai, and Dr Juergen Morhard, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai, who supported the joint initiatives of both Chambers are looking forward to facilitating the follow-up of the White Papers recommendation with the Maharashtra government.

"Maharashtra has traditionally been one of the top investment destinations for European, and in particular, for French and German companies in India. This webinar meeting and the suggestions in the form of a White Paper are just the continuation of a long and well established regular dialogue with Honourable Minister Desai himself, as well as with the Government of Maharashtra in association with the relevant Consulates, Chambers and our industries," expressed Dr Juergen Morhard,

"Maharashtra is the home base of our Indo-French Chamber members in India with leading investments in business and CSR activities. We at IFCCI are very glad to have the support of the Govt. of Maharashtra in these delicate times," similarly reiterated Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI.

The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry are committed to support its member companies and to promote bilateral trade between the two countries and India to achieve sustainable economic development.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

India, Germany, France collaborate to ease business operations in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) presented a white paper "Challenges faced by French and German companies in Maharashtra caused by Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown" to Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining of Maharashtra, Government of Maharashtra, during a live session on June 2, 2020.

The white paper was developed as a joint initiative of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, and consulting firm Roedl & Partner with the support of the French and German Consulates in Mumbai.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has extended the nationwide lockdown for the fourth time. The extended lockdown has caused numerous business and economic disruptions which create challenges for companies to restart their operations.

The white paper contains the financial, commercial, and labour related conditions and challenges faced by French and German companies operating in Maharashtra to explore specific solutions to help smoothen business operations in the state. It highlights key aspects that policymakers should consider in their policy-making deliberations.

Sonia Barbry, Consul General of France in Mumbai, and Dr Juergen Morhard, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai, who supported the joint initiatives of both Chambers are looking forward to facilitating the follow-up of the White Papers recommendation with the Maharashtra government.

"Maharashtra has traditionally been one of the top investment destinations for European, and in particular, for French and German companies in India. This webinar meeting and the suggestions in the form of a White Paper are just the continuation of a long and well established regular dialogue with Honourable Minister Desai himself, as well as with the Government of Maharashtra in association with the relevant Consulates, Chambers and our industries," expressed Dr Juergen Morhard,

"Maharashtra is the home base of our Indo-French Chamber members in India with leading investments in business and CSR activities. We at IFCCI are very glad to have the support of the Govt. of Maharashtra in these delicate times," similarly reiterated Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI.

The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry are committed to support its member companies and to promote bilateral trade between the two countries and India to achieve sustainable economic development.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22