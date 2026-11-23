PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: India is set to make sporting history with Namaste World Apnea India - Inaugural Edition 2026, powered by MuscleMind, the country's first AIDA freediving competition, taking place on 28 and 29 November 2026 at The School of Raya, Bagalur, Bengaluru. Organised by Archana Sankaranarayanan, Founder of the Freediving Association of India (FAI) and AIDA India, the landmark event is supported by MuscleMind as Title Sponsor, South Indian Bank as Official Banking Partner and The School of Raya as Venue Partner. Bringing together approximately 67 participants, including athletes, judges and safety professionals, the competition marks the culmination of over two years of Sankaranarayanan's efforts to establish competitive freediving in India. Athletes will compete across four disciplines: Static Apnea (STA), Dynamic Apnea (DYN), Dynamic Apnea with Bifins (DYNB) and Dynamic Apnea Without Fins (DNF).

Speaking about the milestone, Archana Sankaranarayanan said, "For over two years, I've worked towards bringing an official freediving competition to India. Every time I travelled abroad to compete, I wondered when Indian athletes would have the same opportunity in their own country. Freediving has given me so much, and making this sport more accessible has always been my dream. It is an incredible honour to finally facilitate India's first AIDA competition and lay the foundation for future generations of Indian freedivers. I hope this is only the beginning." In the week leading up to the competition, India will also host its first AIDA Safety Course (23-24 November) and Judge Course (25-27 November), conducted by Pim Vermeulen, AIDA International's Judge Responsible and a freediving professional since 1997, and Aruna Yamashita, an international competition safety expert with World Championship experience. Their involvement will help train India's next generation of certified judges and safety professionals, strengthening the country's ability to host future competitions independently.

To make the sport more accessible, Sankaranarayanan also introduced 10 scholarships covering 100% of athlete registration fees, enabling greater participation in this historic inaugural edition. MuscleMind, the event's Title Sponsor, joins the initiative in supporting emerging sporting talent and the growth of freediving in India. Bharat Gupta, Founder & CEO, MuscleMind, said, "Supporting India's first AIDA freediving competition feels special. Sports like this need more platforms at home, and we're glad MuscleMind could help make this inaugural edition possible." "Freediving demands focus, discipline and calm, values we believe in. Proud to back this historic first step for the sport in India." Vaibhav Singhal, Co-Founder & COO, MuscleMind, added.

South Indian Bank, as Official Banking Partner, further strengthens the initiative through its support for a new chapter in Indian sport. The competition will be hosted at The School of Raya, whose educational philosophy of achieving a state of flow through deliberate practice closely mirrors the principles of freediving. Its temperature-controlled swimming pool will host both the competition and certification courses. Suneel Thummala, Founder of The School of Raya, and Syam Mohan, Sports Director, have played an instrumental role in supporting the event's preparations. As The School of Raya emphasised, "Competitive freediving asks for absolute calm and absolute rigour at the same time. Safety comes first, and the whole event is built around that."

With India's first official AIDA competition, internationally certified officials and a growing community of athletes, Namaste World Apnea India 2026 represents an important step towards making competitive freediving accessible, sustainable and internationally recognised in India. About Freediving Association of India Freediving is a water sport that involves diving underwater on a single breath, without the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear. The Freediving Association of India is the official national body for Freediving in India and is dedicated to the development and promotion of freediving in India. Established with the vision of creating a structured, transparent, and athlete-focused ecosystem. As an observing member of AIDA International, the association aims to organise national competitions, facilitate athlete participation in international events, and nurture talent to represent India on the world stage.

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