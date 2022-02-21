India Pavilion at EXPO2020 celebrates India-UAE CEPA Signing

You would like to read
Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai celebrated the signing of the historic India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by displaying Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on this landmark strengthening of the strategic relationship between the two countries, on its facade.
Here are some glimpses of the celebrations:
