SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: The DesignIndia Show 2026 is set to bring some of the most influential voices from design, business and education together on 29 August at The Westin, Pune, for a day of ideas, conversations and perspectives shaping contemporary design. The DesignIndia Show 2026 will be held in Pune on 29 August, bringing together leading voices from design, business and education for a day of ideas, conversations and shared learning at The Westin, Pune. Hosted by DesignIndia, The DesignIndia Show (TDS) has, since 2016, emerged as one of India's most respected platforms for the design community. It brings together practitioners, educators, entrepreneurs, students and decision-makers who recognise the growing role of design in shaping products, services, organisations and experiences.

This year, TDS celebrates Jalwa, a design with presence, influence and undeniable impact. It recognises work that commands attention not simply through visibility, but through the way it changes perceptions, creates meaningful experiences and influences how people engage with the world around them. The DesignIndia Show 2026 will feature an exceptional line-up of speakers whose work spans design, business, cinema, technology, culture and education. From award-winning filmmakers and creative entrepreneurs to festival founders, inventors and cultural leaders, the programme brings together perspectives from far beyond the conventional boundaries of design. Through keynote presentations, conversations and case studies, they will share their ideas, experiences and approaches that are influencing industries, communities and contemporary culture.

"Design creates its greatest impact when it goes beyond appearance and begins to influence how people think, feel and act. Through The DesignIndia Show, we bring together ideas and individuals who demonstrate this power and help move the design community forward," says Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign and DesignIndia. From bold creative thinking and emerging approaches to real-world applications of design, the sessions will encourage participants to look beyond aesthetics and consider design as a force for innovation, problem-solving and long-term value creation. The event will also create opportunities for meaningful exchange across disciplines, enabling participants to connect with professionals, institutions and organisations contributing to India's evolving design landscape.

The day will conclude with India's Best Design Awards 2026, recognising outstanding work across design disciplines. The awards have become an important platform for celebrating excellence, originality and impact, while bringing wider attention to the people and organisations advancing design in India. The DesignIndia Show 2026 is supported by Bajaj Auto, Bhikharam Chandmal, BigMint, DOT School of Design, Chitkara Design School, Anjaneya University, Pragati Pack & Print, Idett, IndiDesign and DesignIndia. Event Details Date: 29 August 2026 Venue: The Westin, Pune, India Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM For event details and passes, visit: https://design-india.com/tds/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)