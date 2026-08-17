PRNewswire New Delhi [India], August 17: Caresoft Global and DRIIV (Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate for talent development in India. The partnership brings global manufacturing and technology intelligence into the Indian engineering, manufacturing, and education sector through a structured industry engagement model. DRIIV operates under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and was established on the recommendation of the Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC). Adroit Technologies Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd. joins as Implementation Partner. India is among the world's fastest-growing manufacturing economies, moving toward higher-value products and globally integrated supply chains. The industry is shifting quickly toward Electric Vehicles, Software Defined Vehicles, and electronics-intensive product architectures. That shift raises a persistent challenge for long-term competitiveness: developing engineers with real exposure to global manufacturing practices and technology knowhow. Indian institutions produce graduates with strong theoretical foundations, but few students have studied how world-class products are designed, benchmarked, engineered, and improved across their lifecycle.

Prof. Ambuj D. Sagar, Acting CEO, DRIIV, noted that the collaboration addresses a national priority. "India's manufacturing ambitions will increasingly be shaped by the strength of its engineering capabilities. This initiative creates a collaborative framework through which academia and industry can complement engineering education with exposure to contemporary industrial practice." "The Caresoft Global Institute gives engineering institutions a structured model for engaging with industry while preserving the strength of their academic programs," said Krishna Kumar Gaur, Head, Institutional Relations, DRIIV. "Working with universities, faculty and industry, we aim to build institutional capability that prepares students for the changing expectations of manufacturing and engineering employers."

At the center of the initiative is Iceberg, Caresoft Global's engineering benchmarking and technology intelligence platform, which shows how leading OEMs and suppliers make decisions on design, performance, manufacturability, quality, and cost. The collaboration will drive talent upskilling in India by deploying Centers of Excellence across the country and by running focused, multidisciplinary development programs in emerging technology sectors. These include Software Defined Vehicles, Electric Vehicles and new energy mobility, high-voltage battery systems, hybrid systems, automotive electronics, semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data analytics. Adroit Technologies will manage operations of the Centers of Excellence, including faculty enablement, onboarding and delivery across mechanical, automotive, electrical and electronics, manufacturing, industrial engineering, computer science/IT, and AI disciplines.

For Caresoft Global, the goal is accessibility. "Every product tells an engineering story," said Prideep Subramaniam, VP, APAC, Caresoft Global. "Through Iceberg, the engineering and manufacturing ecosystem in India will study how products are engineered, benchmarked and improved using real manufacturing intelligence. That includes Electric Vehicles, Software Defined Vehicle architectures, and the Electronics and systems behind them. The result is a deeper understanding of the decisions that shape product quality, manufacturability, performance and competitiveness." About Caresoft Global Caresoft Global is a world leader in automotive benchmarking and cost reduction products and programs. Operating worldwide with over eight technology centers, the company benchmarks vehicles and systems and provides competitive insights to the global auto industry. To date, Caresoft Global has identified more than $3.5 billion worth of cost reduction opportunities for the global automotive industry. With this collaboration, the company is bringing that same engineering intelligence to the academic sector.

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