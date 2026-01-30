PRNewswire Bambolim (Goa) [India], January 30: The Economic Times CIO is back with the 8th edition of the ETCIO Annual Conclave, returning to the Grand Hyatt, Goa, from 21-24 May 2026. India's most influential residential summit for enterprise technology leaders will gather top CIOs and IT decision makers for four days of boardroom-grade content, hands-on masterclasses, sector tracks, and high-signal networking. Building on the overwhelming response to the 7th edition, which brought together 200+ of India's top CIOs for 30+ sessions, 20+ closed-door boardrooms, and 65+ technology partners with 300+ minutes of curated networking. With this, the 2026 conclave raises the bar with new formats, deeper sector tracks, and outcome-oriented workshops.

Previous edition Celebrity and leadership voices, including Dr. Ram Charan, Ameen Haque, Milind Soman, Anupam Mittal, Leander Paes, and Irfan Pathan -added cross-disciplinary insight and inspiration beyond the boardroom. The conclave also introduced immersive workshops, Storytelling by Ameen Haque, Negotiation skills by Sandeep Das, the CEO Pathway masterclass by Dr. Ram Charan, and the CIO War Room that delivered immediately applicable skills for senior leaders. The summit also launched the ETCIO AI Playbook 2025 , India's definitive enterprise AI check-in capturing insights from 500+ leaders : 67% in partial deployment; 8% at full scale. Social reach crossed 10,62,325 impressions across the campaign, creating buzz in the industry.

The 8th edition is built to move leaders from insight to instrumented action, tighter decision rooms, production-grade AI and cyber clinics, and sector tracks that end in deployable playbooks. Stay tuned for bold stories, breakthrough tech initiatives, and India's most innovative gathering of enterprise leaders! About ETCIO The Economic Times CIO (ETCIO) is India's premier platform for technology leaders, providing insights, analysis, and community engagement for Chief Information Officers and technology decision-makers across industries. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873330/ETCIO_Annual_Conclave_2026.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665186/5268815/ETCIO_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)