VMPL New Delhi [India], February 5: Nationwide survey finds 71% of consumers are willing to switch to more affordable protein alternatives.Country Delight, India's leading fresh and clean-label dairy and kitchen essentials brand, has commissioned a nationwide study with LocalCircles, India's largest community and consumer pulse platform, to understand urban India's protein awareness and consumption patterns. The extensive study gathered over 2,07,000 responses from consumers across the top 25 metro and urban districts in India, making it one of the most comprehensive surveys on the subject. The findings highlight an urgent need to improve protein literacy and access to affordable protein sources among Indian consumers.

The survey found that 6 out of 10 urban Indians surveyed are not consuming protein-rich foods daily, while only 4 in 10 urban Indians (out of the total 18,352 respondents) include protein-rich foods like lentils, eggs, milk, paneer, fish, or nuts in their everyday meals. This gap shows that despite rising health consciousness, protein still doesn't have a consistent place in most Indian diets. In addition, nearly three-fourths of respondents could not correctly identify the daily protein requirement for an average adult (the ICMR recommends average daily protein consumption of 0.66 to 0.83 grams per kilogram of body weight for healthy Indian adults). The data points to a significant knowledge gap even among health-aware urban consumers.

Around 85% (out of the total 19,580 respondents) reported not keeping any record or estimate of their daily protein intake. This lack of monitoring suggests that even when consumers eat what they believe to be a "balanced" diet, they may be missing key nutrients without realizing it. In addition, half of all urban Indians surveyed are unaware of the role protein plays in supporting muscle strength, immune function, and energy levels. 50% of the urban Indian population don't associate common symptoms like tiredness, hair fall, or low immunity with inadequate protein intake. This shows that awareness campaigns about the long-term impact of protein deficiency are still needed.

Affordability emerged as the top reason for reduced protein intake, followed closely by taste preferences and dietary restrictions. Many vegetarians also avoid certain protein-rich foods due to cultural choices, further limiting options. However, most respondents confirmed that availability isn't the issue; protein-rich foods are present in local markets and stores. The challenge lies more in affordability and awareness rather than access. Of the total participants, 61% were men and 39% women, representing a diverse urban demographic. Key Findings - 74% of urban Indians surveyed are unaware of the right amount of protein consumption per day for an average adult - 85% of them do not track their daily protein intake

- 6 out of 10 urban Indians surveyed are not consuming protein-rich foods daily - 51% urban Indians surveyed are also unaware of the fact that protein deficiency is the cause of fatigue, muscle loss, weak immunity, etc. - 71% willing to switch to affordable protein alternatives - High cost, dietary restrictions, and taste preferences are the top reasons Commenting on the findings, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, a physician practicing disease reversal or lifestyle diseases, said, "India is a protein-deficient nation, and this deficiency can contribute to muscle loss, poor immunity, metabolic dysfunction and declining cognitive health across all age groups. Protein is not a body-building nutrient or a fitness fad. It is a foundational requirement for daily health, disease prevention, and healthy ageing. Prioritizing protein in the Indian context will help with long-term wellness and resilience."

Speaking about the findings, Mr. Chakradhar Gade, CEO & Co-founder, Country Delight, added, "Country Delight's vision is to help India live better, every product we create begins with a deep understanding of what consumers need. This study has reinforced that affordability, awareness, and convenience are key barriers when it comes to protein consumption. Keeping these in mind, we are introducing a range of high-protein essentials -- from milk, dahi, and paneer to bread, batter, eggs, atta, and more -- ensuring every Indian gets their required natural protein through simple, everyday foods." In line with the insights from this survey, Country Delight has recently launched High Protein Cow's Milk, containing 2X (30g) protein per 450ml pack -- meeting 50% of the daily RDA in just one serving. The new high-protein milk has no added protein powders, stabilizers, emulsifiers, or artificial ingredients. The milk is made using advanced natural filtration technology that reduces excess water while preserving all essential nutrients.

In addition, Country Delight and HRX, India's leading fitness and active lifestyle brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, have joined hands to launch Mission Protein - a nationwide initiative aimed at addressing India's growing protein deficiency. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)