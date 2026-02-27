PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: India's real estate sector is transitioning from cyclical expansion to structural consolidation. What was once largely liquidity-driven is now increasingly shaped by institutional capital, regulatory discipline, and income-oriented investing.

According to Ashish Joshi, Founder of Landmark Capital Advisors, Indian real estate is entering a phase defined less by speculative appreciation and more by structural fundamentals.

"This is not merely another upcycle. We are witnessing ecosystem-level strengthening -- from regulatory transparency to institutional participation and capital sophistication," says Joshi.

A Structural Shift Backed by Data

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with GDP projected to expand at 6-7% annually over the medium term (IMF estimates). This macro resilience is translating into sustained real estate capital flows.