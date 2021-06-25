Indian Business personalities awarded 'Business Icon of India' title by Blossom Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/News Voir): Mumbai based Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. (a marketing and consultancy firm), in association with International centre for research and promotion (ICRP), a decade old research company handling national and international clients, hosted a virtual event in June 2021, to honour the title of Business Icon of India award to deserving personalities from diverse fields, belonging to different cities of India. Below are the briefs of all the Business Icon of India awardees.

Aaliya Khan - CEO, The Islamic Kidstore, Mumbai.

Initiated an all women business which produces products to inculcate, righteous, spiritual and moral values in the kids with fun and joy.

Abhishek Kumar Burman - CEO, NexGeN Inventive Information Technology Pvt. Ltd., Pune: Through his business, Abhishek Kumar's objective is to create opportunities for people and help them become a Nex Gen entrepreneur, that we call it as Nexpreneurs.

Dr. Akshay Parmar - Managing Director, Unihealth Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

Backed by technical and operational expertise Akshay Parmar has spearheaded the groups operations in India, Africa, and Middle-East.

Alok Kejriwal - CEO, India Signing Hands Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

He is promoting the advancement of the Deaf community in India and creating opportunities for their economic and social empowerment.

Anil Parale - Chairman, Krushidhan Group, Valsad, Gujarat.

His venture is a platform which provides all the essentials for MSME startups and successfully launch them in the business ecosystem.

Arti Sudhir Nair - Director, Archiipedia Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore.

Architecture designer and digital Marketing-prenuer, she has established promotional platform for construction, architecture and allied industries and professionals.

Arvind Gupta - Director, Pooja Machines Pvt. Ltd., Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Under his leadership and teams' efforts the company is renowned brand among its targets and has successfully ventured into manufacturing of other durables apart from sewing machine.

Aisha Memon & Lubna Chunawal - Founders, LA' PURE essence & beyond, Mumbai.

Created Organic range of perfumes and flavours from mid-range to exclusive luxury for Indian and international market.

Dr. Balbir Singh - Managing Director, Shivam Industrial Tools company.

A multi-faceted person, handles the business process from raw material to finish product with full efficiency. He innovated new technology and export it to outside India.

Bamdev Chatterjee - Managing Director, C & B Ecogen Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata.

Successfully adopted new technologies for energy efficient power generation business and manufacturing of healthy and hygeinic food in agro division.

Dr. Bhadresh Pankhaniya - Managing Director, Shree Biocare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad.

Through his venture, he aspires to provide low cost solutions at Bioprocess Equipment and save foreign currency and help make in India.

Dipti Agrawal - CEO & Co-founder, Tudip Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Pune.

She has carved a niche by offering cutting-edge integrated services across technologies empowered by innovation, best in class process and best of breed technology.

Girish Grover - CEO, Autoflow, Punjab.

First and only firm providing Rs. 6 Crore Product Liabilities insurance on their products to the customers.

Imtiaz Ahmed Baqui - Director, IMNO Foresight Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore.

An innovator, who has introduced 'SUJOODeasy' first of its kind product which has market across the world.

Intikhab Chougle - V.P, Investments & Business Development, Vistas Media Capital Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

He has over 24 years of experience across Investment Management, Real Estate, FMCG and Technology, PE Investments and has worked with brands like Vodafone, HSBC.

Javed A. Hawa - M.D, Hawa Valves, Mumbai.

Inventor of a unique water tap which saves almost 70 percent of water, the precious commodity and is used by many educational institutions and societies.

Kartik Singhal - Managing Director, Zeco Aircon Ltd., Gurugram, Haryana.

His goal and business objective is to make a common man aware of the scope and possibilities of air purification products through his brand The O2Cure.

Maninder Nanda - CEO, Aerial Telecom Solutions, Punjab.

He has worked with leading telecommunication companies and has industrial experience of about 28 years. This has helped him to build his company into a leading name in telecom service sector.

Manohar Roshan - CEO, La Classe Translation Pvt. Ltd., Delhi.

His is one of the biggest Corporate translation business and is awarded as global leader in translation.

Mansoor Ahmed Khan - CEO, MK Bazaar Exim Pvt. Ltd.

He is at the helm of four different companies, but with his parent company he fulfils the dry fruits and nuts requirement of India, Europe, US basically the whole world.

Mathew Joseph - Managing Director, Mathew Finserv Pvt. Ltd., Indore.

Helped many of his clients achieve financial security by offering them financials instruments and services that best suit their needs.

Mohamed Mubarak - CEO, Delibots, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

His on demand hyper local online delivery company is breaking barriers and servicing people of various cities.

Parag Dahiwal - V.P, Global Expansions & Strategic Partnerships, CricKingdom Global Pte. Ltd.

He is responsible for driving business expansions for the CricKingdom services & product portfolio globally.

Pobitra Das - CEO, Real Dream Achievers Pvt. Ltd. - Assam.

He started his career through Indian Army and now is the manufacturer of Best Ayurvedic Health & Personal Care Products and Founder of direct marketing firm.

Prakhar Kulshrestha - CEO, Affiliate Indians, Uttar Pradesh.

An Electrical engineer turned YouTuber, turned Affiliate marketing Coach, so far has helped over 5000 people to launch their online businesses and achieve financial freedom in trying times.

R Venkataramana - M.D Garuda Mart India, Bangalore.

He is the brain behind an exemplary transformation, what started as a one-man army now has over 60 staff and turnover of over INR 100 million.

Rajneesh Singh - Director, Pramada Finserv Pvt. Ltd., Jharkhand.

With more than 20 years of experience, he has also helped in setting up different businesses in the financial sector proving his entrepreneurial skills.

Rakhi Shah - Managing Director, Magenta group of companies, Coimbatore.

She is an inspiring women entrepreneur with an experience of more than 18 years in the field of Industrial Infrastructure Development.

Rupesh Thole - M.D, EtchON Marks Control, Maharashtra.

Brain behind high-tech industry specializing in manufacturing, production, sales and export, has more than 10 years of experience in the laser industry.

S R Srinivasan - CEO, Lansteel Projects Private Limited, Chennai.

He passionately learnt and brought his innovative execution methods to build high quality & safe structural buildings.

Sandeep Gupta - CEO, Bhagwati Hardware & Mill Store, Delhi.

One of the pioneers in establishing a calibration laboratory accredited by NABL and instrumental in getting Lab. of Indian Railways shed accredited by NABL, the first for any government organisation.

Sanklesh Chabria - Managing Partner, Astrra Chemicals, Chennai.

His rich knowledge of chemicals processing and way of working, Innovation & research in the field of product development makes him stand apart.

Santosh Purabia - Director, AggrePay Payments Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

Devised a secure range of online payment channels to simplify making payments or receiving them.

Shrey Rajdeo - Managing Director, Aarambh Pictures, Pune.

Experienced writer, skilled researcher and independent film maker his short film, Salam Madrasa Hindustani, was screened in London and has got tremendous response in India, Dubai and Qatar.

Subhajit Mondal - Chairman, Galaxy International Travels Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata.

Taking failure as a stepping stone he left his high paying job and now has established four successful companies and provides earning opportunities to many.

V. Elanchezhian - Chairman, V ECN Hi-tech Agri Pvt. Ltd., Chennai.

A Civil engineer by profession he established an Agro business offering niche products to the market.

Vasanthan Ramakrishnan - Founder, Feminist Pen Foundation, Chennai.

Raising question on inequality of gender, through Feminist Pen as his medium he strives to bring a massive global disruption.

This virtual summit and award were an effort of Blossom Media and ICRP to highlight the good work of deserving people, who are kind of role model for today's youth and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The next virtual event by Blossom Media in association with ICRP is Iconic Brand of Asia award and summit. Details at (https://www.iconicbrandoftheyear.com)

