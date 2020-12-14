Indira IVF Takes a Leap Toward Accountability with QAI Accreditation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indira IVF centres at Udaipur, Indore, and Prayagraj have been awarded a three-year accreditation by the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) for their IVF services under QAI's Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) accreditation programme. This makes Indira IVF the first speciality healthcare provider in the ART space to have the QAI accreditation, taking a leap to further assure their patients of ethical and transparent procedures.

Founded in 2011, Indira IVF is India's largest fertility clinics chain with 93 centres located across the country. The three IVF centres, which achieved QAI accreditation on November 30, 2020, offer a number of specialised fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), egg donation, and egg vitrification among others. Indira IVF has helped over 70,000 couples from India, and around the world to achieve their dream of parenthood with the support of state-of-the-art technology such as RI witness and closed working chambers, as well as the implementation of robust standard operating procedures (SOP).

Speaking on the development, Dr KshitizMurdia, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Indira IVF said, "Providing good quality care to our patients with a strong human touch, is our philosophy. We have been committed to it for almost the last ten years. In an attempt to further strive for improvement and to continue providing impeccable services to our patients, we decided to aim for accreditation services provided by QAI. It has been a wonderful and extremely constructive experience. The QAI team is a group of supportive, knowledgeable, and experienced professionals who are committed to performing a detailed evaluation. They not only report on our current bandwidth but most importantly also on our potential to improve."

He added, "Fertility treatments in India are going through a strong transformation in terms of their accountability with developments in policy in progress. I believe that the effort and work to meet QAI's immaculate standards will empower our patients with information that reflects our ethical responsibility as a patient-first service. It is just the beginning of our journey with QAI, and we aim to cover all our centres in phased manner to enhance confidence about ART among people."

Dr BK Rana, Chief Executive Officer of the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) stated, "Indira IVF is the largest chain of IVF clinics in the country, and the first such group to undergo QAI accreditation. We would like to thank the management, staff and patients for their support during the on-site assessment process by being open, and their positive attitude to share their experiences. We also want to offer our special commendation to our team of assessors for their commitment, passion and expertise in smooth conduct of assessment, especially during this difficult time of COVID-19. We congratulate Indira IVF for achieving the QAI Accreditation, and their commitment to understand and support the needs of their patients."

Indira IVF has yet again set a benchmark in the quality of ART services being provided to its patient and has been working continuously to improve standards of care in ART industry and lead from the front and set up an example. Earlier this year, Indira IVF had introduced RI WITNESS (RFID based Electronic Witnessing in Embryology Lab) across all its centres as a safety measure to eliminate any possible mixing of gametes in the lab thereby reassuring the patients of a meticulous procedure while handling their eggs and Sperms.

The ART centre accreditation programme of the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) was developed with the aim of bringing quality, safety, credibility and transparency in the services of ART centres. These are unique and first-of-its-kind speciality accreditation standards in India, as well as in many parts of the world. QAI standards are developed using the principles of the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQuaEEA). They provide a framework and measurable system to facilities and patients by ensuring that the hospital or clinic has instituted processes that are customised to their patients' unique needs and expectations, and are consistently monitored for improvement. Additionally, QAI standard provides healthcare facilities with a unique opportunity to not only acquire skills and competencies designed to strengthen their clinical services, but also impact business performance.

