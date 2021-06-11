Indrani Balan Foundation donates 30 O2 concentrators to Indian Army in Kashmir

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): Indrani Balan Foundation associated with the Indian Army initiatives in Kashmir earlier this year entered into an agreement with Chinar Corps to support the 5 Goodwill Schools at Uri, Tregham, Wayne, Hajinar and Baramulla which are for special children.
The activities are being conducted under Nation's First initiative led by the Indrani Balan Foundation.
This gesture by Indrani Balan Foundation was also appreciated by the Core Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey.
Taking the association further and his commitment for the betterment of Kashmir, Punit Balan, the founder of the association pledged to help students in these difficult times of Covid and has donated 15 Oxygen concentrators for the Army Run Covid facilities in Baramulla, 10 oxygen concentrators to Chinar Corps at Srinagar and 5 to other army sectors and also to CISF (Central industrial security Force) at Srinagar airport.
Talking about the initiative, Punit said that he is extending his resources and helping at various levels in Maharashtra as he feels it is his duty as a responsible citizen of the country to help in every way possible, whether it is towards medical help required by the Army for the Awaam of Kashmir or supporting the special students who equally have a right to education for their growth and development.
The initiative by the Indrani Balan Foundation is likely to bring a commendable change in the lives of students and the country as a whole.
