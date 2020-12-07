Industry Stalwarts at SIBM Pune's HR Conclave 4.0

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/SRV Media): SIBM Pune successfully hosted the fourth edition of its flagship event- HR Conclave 4.0 - on the theme "The Past, A Disruption and The Future" on the 5 and 6 December 2020.

The two-day event was organized by SIBM Pune and powered by CNBC TV 18. The event was live-streamed across multiple platforms. Day one started with the welcome address by Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune and Dean - Faculty of Management - Symbiosis International (Deemed University). This was followed by a fireside chat where the Speakers Vikramjeet Singh, President & CHRO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. and Khalid Raza, Associate Director- Talent, EY.

They provided their valuable insights to the audience on the topic "GIG Economy: Building A Robust Workforce with Inclusive HR Frameworks" and the importance of resetting one's focus to rewrite their destinies. Following this was a panel discussion on "Risk, Resilience, Reimagination: Transformation in Human Capital Management".

The discussion elaborated the need for unlearning and relearning. The panel comprised of Suraj Chettri, Head of HR, Airbus India; Ranjan Sarkar, EVP HR & CHRO, Exide Industries Ltd; Krishnakumar CS, Sr. VP & CHRO, Essar Power; Puneet Sharma, Director HR India, General Mills; Santanu Ghoshal, VP-HR, Schaeffler India. The discussion was moderated by Prof. Sandeep Bhattacharya, Head, Corporate Relations, SIBM Pune.

Day two of HR Conclave 4.0 started with the keynote address by Prriti Narain, Market HR Leader at Google India.

"The Pandemic, Mental Health At The 2020 Workplace And The Future Of The Office As We Know It." She stressed on the severity of mental wellness at the workplace and its importance in ensuring employability competency. The was followed by a panel discussion on "HR Transition: The Journey From Cost Centre To Profit Driver," Narain who is also an alumna of SIBM Pune, shared her experiences and insights on the theme .

The panelists deliberated on the importance of employee development and its correlation with long-term business viability. The panel consisted of Vikram Sharma, Head-Commercial HR, Passenger Vehicles, TATA Motors; Malliga Rajkumar, Director-HR, Flipkart; Sathi Aich Dharap, Sr. Director-HR, GEP Worldwide; Gautam Gorawara, Director, People at S & P Global; and Vamsi Dasetty, Head-Total Rewards & HR Analytics at Airtel. The discussion was moderated by Rahul Chaudhari, Managing Partner, Element78 Talent Consulting LLP.

The virtual conclave concluded with a case discussion on the topic "Fostering Innovation Through Dandelion Principle" and the need for unlocking diverse values and perspectives in the workplace. The speakers comprised of Mr. Sumit Taneja, VP & Global Rewards Head at Wipro Limited and Ms. Rakhee L Malik, Director & Head HR at Kearney India. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Sonal Shree of SIBM Pune.

During HR Conclave 4.0 the grand finale of the HR case competition 'HResolve' for students was judged by an eminent panel. Students of SIBM Pune namely Celicia Lakra, Kalyani Navlakhe and Adhyan Bajpai emerged as the winners of the HR case competition 'HResolve: An HR Business Challenge'. HR Conclave 4.0 by SIBM Pune was powered by CNBC TV18. Though hosted virtually, the conclave was engaging and added value to all participants. Eminent speakers shared their corporate experience and views with the audience and motivated everyone to apply the learnings in their journey ahead.

