PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31: Infomaze Elite Pvt. Ltd. has been certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The certificate was issued on 8 October 2026 by a reputed certification body accredited by an accreditation body approved by the IAF, after independent Stage 1 and Stage 2 audits. PopularCert, an ISO consulting firm, supported Infomaze through the implementation. The certification covers development, administration and deployment of cloud applications, web and mobile applications, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, AI agents and automation, machine learning applications, quality assurance, data management and warehousing, business intelligence, API and web services, systems integration and data visualization.

PopularCert carried out a gap analysis against the standard, helped Infomaze build its ISMS documentation, trained staff and ran a mock audit before the certification audit. The audit and the certification decision were made by LMS Certifications alone. "Our clients trust us with their business data, from CRM records to the systems that run their daily operations. ISO/IEC 27001 gives them an independent check that we manage that data under an audited system," said Vikash Bardia, CEO of Infomaze Elite. "The certificate covers our development, AI and data work, so it applies to the projects we deliver for clients in every market we serve."

After the certificate was issued, Harshitha M of Infomaze posted a review on PopularCert's Google Business Profile thanking Senior ISO Consultant Syed Noor for his "excellent coordination, clear communication, and continuous support throughout the certification process. "ISO 27001 asks a company to show, with records, how it manages risk to its information. The Infomaze team did that across a wide scope, from cloud and SaaS products to AI and data services," said Syed Nadeem, CEO of PopularCert. "Our part was to help them set up the system and get ready for the audit. The certificate is theirs." About Infomaze Elite Pvt. Ltd.

Infomaze Elite Pvt. Ltd. is a software and business solutions company based in Mysuru, Karnataka, building software since 2002. It develops custom web, mobile, and SaaS applications, AI automation, business intelligence, and ERP systems, and is a Zoho Authorized Partner. The company has more than 100 engineers and serves over 1,000 clients in the US, UK, Europe, UAE, and Australia. Website: www.infomazeelite.com About PopularCert PopularCert is a management system consulting firm. It helps organizations prepare for ISO certification, as well as HACCP and Halal certification, through gap analysis, documentation, internal audits, and staff training. It works with clients in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the USA on standards including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO/IEC 27001. PopularCert does not issue certificates; certification is carried out by independent certification bodies.

Media contact Ravi Public Relation Manager PopularCert contact@popularcert.com +91 9741739487 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)