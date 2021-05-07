INIFD Kothrud copes up with digitization, making learning easier for fashion and interior design students

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/SRV Media): After switching to a completely online-based curriculum, most institutes are struggling to provide a quality education through online portals. An online transformation is a significant change for many during this pandemic and it is also the need of the hour.

Before the pandemic started, students were supposed to show up at a particular time but now there are many challenges faced by these students in terms of focus and learning. The major benefit of in-class learning is that one can avoid distractions. On the other hand, an advantage of online learning is studying the flexibility and accessibility that comes with it. Most schools in the country are trying their best to put together a program that can give students an experience as good as the one in classrooms.

The International Institute of Fashion Design also took a turn as it switched to digital learning completely. INIFD Kothrud has maintained the quality of education in many ways to which the students have responded positively. Although there are some challenges faced by these students that need to be taken care of, the institute is proactive in providing solutions for the same. INIFD Kothrud offers two courses, namely- Fashion Design and Interior Design.

Like students from various other institutes, the ones at INIFD Kothrud too find adapting to the 'new normal' challenging. However, they feel that the institute has drafted a well-balanced approach towards the change. They have incorporated study seminars with industry experts along with doubt clearing sessions. The students are provided with e-learning specific assignments through which they can stay at home and understand the practical concepts of designing better.

Additionally, the professors have taken the initiative to support students by being available full-time and helping them understand anything that they miss out on. INIFD Kothrud did not let the lockdown stand in their way to continually impart high-quality education. Students currently studying in the 12th grade will soon apply for the courses at INIFD Kothrud and the institute is well-prepared to welcome new students in the near future.

Moreover, during the pandemic, INIFD Kothrud made sure that the students do not miss out on anything. They arranged Instagram live sessions by industry experts and also drafted a two-way led instructor course. Prominent names like Manish Malhotra and Twinkle Khanna have a tie-up with the institute and offer guidance through the online portal.

Additionally, the London School of Trends gives certification to all the INIFD Kothrud students. INIFD Kothrud also provides students with the option of app-based learning which includes a customizable study plan, individual progress tracking, event plans, and college calendar. Furthermore, webinars to explain the workings of the design industry are organized on a regular basis.

Owing to the pandemic and the uncertainty in the decision of education boards, INIFD Kothrud will not expect students to submit any marks. INIFD Kothrud has begun the application process and invites all aspiring fashion and interior designers. Digitization is the future of every industry, students at INIFD Kothrud can now expand their horizons and obtain experiential learning from the comfort and safety of their homes.

To apply, visit - INIFD Pune Kothrud

