INOX Air Products announces India's largest Greenfield investment in the Industrial Gases Sector of INR 2000 Cr

You would like to read
- Blue Star gains on securing three new patents
- INOX Air Products bags contract from ArcelorMittal for air separation unit at Hazira Plant
- Board of Petronet LNG approves proposal for incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary
- Blue Star firms up on launching new products
- Symphony launches air coolers for industrial, commercial applications
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Supporting the Nation's revival journey through massive investments in core sectors like Manufacturing and Infrastructure as announced in Budget 2021, India's largest manufacturer of Industrial and Medical Gases, INOX Air Products (INOXAP) has laid out massive expansion plans of Rs 2000 Crores to build eight new Air Separation Units across the country.
This will be India's largest Greenfield investment plan ever witnessed in the Industrial Gases sector. With a combined capacity to manufacture more than 1500 Tons Per Day (TPD) of Liquid Gases, the expansion will take INOXAP's total liquid gases production to 4800 TPD by 2024.
Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of Make In India, INOXAP's new plants will strengthen and promote inclusive growth in the existing and upcoming industrial corridors across the country. Complementing the critical boost provided in Budget 2021 to the Healthcare sector, INOXAP's expansion would also augment its Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) production capacity by 50 per cent.
INOXAP's new plants will be strategically located in proximity of high demand growth areas in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The plants will produce liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon and will be commissioned during the course of FY22 to FY24.
The bulk availability of industrial and medical gases will ensure constant supplies for electronic manufacturing, pharmaceutical sector, besides helping iron, steel and automobile industries to ramp up their production capacities. The projects will generate more than 1000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in their respective regions.
"With an objective of rejuvenating the Country's economic landscape, Budget 2021 pronounced major investments and initiatives around Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Healthcare. As we welcome the enhanced capex in these critical areas, we want to be prepared to service the Country's future-oriented and accelerated growth drive by ensuring capacity creation of industrial and medical gases across the growth corridors of the country. The expanded capacity will enable us to serve the core sectors, supporting the nation's Aatmanirbhar Bharat endeavour and its march towards becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy. Our new ASUs are envisioned to empower numerous sectors and boost economic activities in key industrial regions. The investments will also help us maintain our leadership position in the market," said Siddharth Jain, Director - INOX Air Products, speaking about the investments.
INOX AP currently manufactures 3300 TPD of liquid gases across 44 locations in the country. During COVID, INOXAP has been catering to more than 60 per cent of the total Medical Oxygen demand in the country. All INOXAP units have been running 24x7 to ensure a continuous production and uninterrupted supply of Medical Oxygen to more than 800 hospitals nationwide through a dedicated fleet of 550 transport tanks. With a massive 50 per cent growth in the production of LMO, INOXAP would continue to fulfil its responsibilities in the Medical and Healthcare space.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor