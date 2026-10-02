PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 1: InSolare Energy Limited., a technology-driven renewable energy company, has unveiled its new logo and refreshed brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its journey from a solar EPC company to an integrated solutions provider for renewable energy. The new identity reflects the company's growth in capabilities and ambition as the energy landscape continues to transform. Built on years of engineering expertise, proven execution and trusted delivery, InSolare Energy has progressively expanded beyond solar to address a broader range of clean-energy requirements. InSolare Energy Expands Beyond Solar EPC Today, InSolare has an EPC portfolio of 2.2 GW+ and capabilities spanning solar, wind energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), green hydrogen, green ammonia, electrolyser manufacturing and other emerging clean-energy solutions.

The refreshed brand identity is anchored by the tagline 'Innovating Net Zero Solutions,' reflecting the company's focus on developing technology-led solutions that contribute to the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Talking about the rebranding, Dr. Sunit Tyagi, Founder & Managing Director, InSolare, said: "InSolare's journey has always been about responding to the changing needs of the energy sector. We began with solar EPC and built our foundation on engineering expertise, execution and trust. As the energy landscape evolved, so did we. Today, our capabilities extend across multiple areas of the energy transition, and our new identity reflects this growth. 'Innovating Net Zero Solutions' captures our ambition to bring these capabilities together and create solutions that contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future."

Technology and Innovation at the Core of InSolare's Growth Technology and innovation have remained central to InSolare Energy's growth as the company has expanded into new areas of the energy transition. Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, InSolare, said: "Technology has been central to InSolare's growth and will continue to shape our next phase. The energy transition requires solutions that are connected, scalable and responsive to increasingly complex energy requirements. Our focus is therefore not limited to individual technologies, but on how engineering, innovation and different energy solutions can work together to create greater value. Our new identity reflects this technology-led approach and the organisation we are building for the future."

Building Capabilities Across the Clean-Energy Ecosystem InSolare Energy's expanding portfolio reflects the convergence of renewable power, energy storage, green hydrogen and other technologies shaping the next generation of energy infrastructure. The company is building capabilities across these areas to address diverse energy requirements across technologies, scales and sectors. The new identity brings this broader portfolio under one unified brand while retaining the principles that have guided the company's journey - Discipline, Innovation, Integrity, Quality, Respect and Result. Commenting on the new identity, Navashil Sharma, CEO & Executive Director, InSolare, said: "Our business has grown considerably, and our brand now needs to represent the breadth of what InSolare has become. We are moving from being identified primarily with solar EPC to building a broader portfolio of renewable energy and clean-energy solutions. This enables us to engage with customers across a wider set of energy requirements and create long-term value through technology, engineering and execution. The new identity represents this broader proposition and our ambition for the road ahead."

InSolare Energy's Next Phase of Growth The launch marks the beginning of the next phase for InSolare Energy as the company continues to strengthen its technology capabilities, expand its clean-energy portfolio and pursue opportunities across the rapidly evolving energy landscape. With its 2.2 GW+ EPC portfolio, expanding clean-energy capabilities and continued focus on engineering and innovation, InSolare Energy is working towards its vision of becoming a leading technology solutions provider and accelerating the global transition towards sustainable and Net Zero energy solutions. About InSolare Energy Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, InSolare Energy Limited. is a technology-driven renewable energy company focused on delivering integrated solutions across the clean-energy ecosystem.

The company has capabilities across solar EPC, wind energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems, green hydrogen, green ammonia, electrolyser manufacturing and other emerging clean-energy solutions. With an EPC portfolio of 2.2 GW+, InSolare Energy combines engineering expertise, technology and execution capabilities to develop and deliver solutions supporting the transition towards a sustainable and Net Zero energy future. InSolare - Innovating Net Zero Solutions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)