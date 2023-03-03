Inspirit achieves major milestone in employee engagement; Records 10,648 trained and engaged employees

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/SRV): Inspirit, the leader in employee engagement solutions, hit a major milestone in 2022 by successfully training and engaging a record 10,648 employees. With a rapidly expanding client base across various industries, including finance, manufacturing, IT, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, Inspirit's innovative approach to employee engagement has solidified its position as a top player in the field. Building on this success, the company has set an ambitious goal to engage at least 100,000 employees each year through a mix of outbound, in-office, and digital programs.

In response to the disruptions caused by the pandemic in the business world, companies have put a greater emphasis on improving the relationship between employees and employers to boost profitability. The shift to remote and hybrid work arrangements has posed new challenges for management to foster positive relationships and retain employees. Previously, employee engagement was just seen as a routine training exercise or Friday activity, but Inspirit has taken a unique approach by incorporating fun and experiential learning to build happy work environments, productive teams, and energised organizations. Thanks to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants, the company has experienced steady growth and a high demand for repeat business and retention services.

Aniruddha Bidkar, Co-Founder, expressed his excitement with the following statement: "We are thrilled to have had such a positive impact on so many people in 2022." We believe that strong employee engagement not only fosters trust within an organisation but also helps identify areas for improvement. Our team has been successful in generating creative ideas, presenting them as reliable solutions, and making them easily accessible to our clients. In pursuit of our goal to create high-performing teams and organizations, we partner with companies to cultivate the mindset and abilities required for generating innovative strategies through our engaging sessions. Our team has found the perfect balance between providing an enjoyable experience for participants while still maintaining a focus on results.

Similarly, Vaibhav Yadav, co-founder of Inspirit, expressed his pride in the company's milestone. He said, "It's a moment of great honour for Inspirit." This achievement reflects our relentless efforts to serve in a rapidly evolving and purpose-driven industry. Our goal has always been to provide our clients with the best possible experience when interacting with their employees. "We take customer satisfaction very seriously and have built strong relationships with our clients as a result." According to Vaibhav, Inspirit's efforts have led to happier employees and increased productivity for many of their clients, who continue to seek their services. He expressed his hope that, in the future, Inspirit will not only expand their services to a wider audience of domestic and international clients but also achieve their goal of training 100,000 employees annually.

Inspirit has demonstrated its proficiency in understanding the needs of corporate work cultures, as evidenced by its widespread operations across the major cities of India. Additionally, the company has expanded its reach globally and serves clients from various regions, including Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Manoj Chaudhary, Head of HR at Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, said, "Creating a holistic employee experience is key to having highly engaged employees. At Edelweiss Mutual Fund, we have focused on building an exciting place to work by imbibing fun at work, fostering strong relationships at home and at work, taking care of employee wellbeing, including mental, physical, social, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing, and recognising employee contribution through formal and informal recognition programs. Inspirit has partnered with us over the years, and through their innovative approach, they have helped us deliver a great employee experience."

Dedicated to offering innovative and effective solutions, the founders, Aniruddha Bidkar and Vaibhav Yadav have trained individuals from diverse backgrounds, such as adventure sports athletes and mountaineers, in corporate etiquette and professional communication to provide a one-of-a-kind employee engagement experience. Their dynamic team, composed of individuals from various backgrounds, brings fresh perspectives and learning opportunities to events.

In pursuit of fostering strong working relationships, Inspirit has also created an online portal featuring videos, case studies, articles, and interviews created by industry experts and HR leaders. These resources focus on topics such as team-building, work-life balance, employee happiness, and productivity, showcasing the company's dedication to these important areas.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.inspirit.co.in)

