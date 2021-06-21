International Academic and Management Association (IAMA) India signs an MoU with the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Liberia

You would like to read
- JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, appoints Prof (Dr) Dheeraj Sanghi as the New VC
- Top 50 Influencers 2020 announced by G-Town Society Magazine, India
- Himanshu Sharma, Manish Sharma help startups in their digital growth
- Sikkim Government launches monthly scholarship programme for school students, powered by Auro Scholarship programme of Sri Aurobindo Society
- How 'Safe Society' is empowering the marginalised on the streets
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), an education-focused organization based in India further consolidated its footprints in the international education arena by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Liberia, an autonomous higher education regulatory body chaired by the Education Minister of Liberia Prof. Dao Ansu Sonii.
The MoU which was signed at an online event organized on Friday, June 18, 2021, aims at improving the quality of higher education and research in Liberia along with the internationalization of education in the country. The event besides been attended by the officers of both IAMA and NCHE was also graced by noted academicians and diplomats from across the globe.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Bikash Sharma, the President of IAMA expressed his happiness in working with the Liberian Education Authorities. Dr. Sharma also shared with the Education Minister that he and his organization has been working with the student community of Liberia for over 6 years now, providing them with scholarships and subsidized international education. He also shared that the love and affection shown to him by the student community of Liberia over the years has been nothing short of overwhelming.
Also speaking at the signing ceremony from Monrovia, the Education Minister, Prof. Dao Ansu Sonii, thanked IAMA for its expression of interest in working with the education sector of Liberia, providing much-needed support and quality services. He was hopeful that Liberia would soon boast of quality educational institutions, becoming the preferred destination for the students of entire West Africa.
International Academic and Management Association is a not-for-profit organization, registered as a Trust in India. Since its inception in the year 2013, the organization has been working in the higher education space intending to ensure quality, dynamic, affordable boundary-less education for all without any discrimination based on color, religion, caste, or creed. IAMA and its President, Prof. (Dr.) Bikash Sharma, have been the recipient of several National and International Awards for their relentless work in the field of education
The National Commission on Higher Education was created in the year 1989 via a law passed by the National Legislature of Liberia. The Commission since its inception has been in the business of regulating, creating access to higher education and ensuring that the programs offered by the universities are relevant to the needs of the Liberian society.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor