International Academic and Management Association (IAMA) India signs an MoU with the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Liberia

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), an education-focused organization based in India further consolidated its footprints in the international education arena by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Liberia, an autonomous higher education regulatory body chaired by the Education Minister of Liberia Prof. Dao Ansu Sonii.

The MoU which was signed at an online event organized on Friday, June 18, 2021, aims at improving the quality of higher education and research in Liberia along with the internationalization of education in the country. The event besides been attended by the officers of both IAMA and NCHE was also graced by noted academicians and diplomats from across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Bikash Sharma, the President of IAMA expressed his happiness in working with the Liberian Education Authorities. Dr. Sharma also shared with the Education Minister that he and his organization has been working with the student community of Liberia for over 6 years now, providing them with scholarships and subsidized international education. He also shared that the love and affection shown to him by the student community of Liberia over the years has been nothing short of overwhelming.

Also speaking at the signing ceremony from Monrovia, the Education Minister, Prof. Dao Ansu Sonii, thanked IAMA for its expression of interest in working with the education sector of Liberia, providing much-needed support and quality services. He was hopeful that Liberia would soon boast of quality educational institutions, becoming the preferred destination for the students of entire West Africa.

International Academic and Management Association is a not-for-profit organization, registered as a Trust in India. Since its inception in the year 2013, the organization has been working in the higher education space intending to ensure quality, dynamic, affordable boundary-less education for all without any discrimination based on color, religion, caste, or creed. IAMA and its President, Prof. (Dr.) Bikash Sharma, have been the recipient of several National and International Awards for their relentless work in the field of education

The National Commission on Higher Education was created in the year 1989 via a law passed by the National Legislature of Liberia. The Commission since its inception has been in the business of regulating, creating access to higher education and ensuring that the programs offered by the universities are relevant to the needs of the Liberian society.

