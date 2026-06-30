PNN Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30: Sardar Bhagwan Singh (SBS) University, Balawala, Dehradun, celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and fervour as part of the ongoing Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Camp organised in collaboration with the 11 UK Battalion NCC, Dehradun. The event brought together a large gathering of NCC cadets, NCC officers, university faculty members, administrative staff, and other participants, highlighting the collective commitment towards health, wellness, and national integration. The celebration witnessed the active participation of nearly 600 NCC cadets, officers, and staff of the 11 UK Battalion NCC, along with faculty and staff members of SBS University, Dehradun. The programme was organised with the objective of promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, self-discipline, and awareness about the significance of yoga in daily life. The event also aligned with the broader vision of the Government of India to encourage healthy lifestyles and strengthen the spirit of unity among the youth through the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

The yoga session was conducted by renowned yoga expert Shri Susheel Bhatt and his dedicated team from Rudransh Yogashala. The instructors led participants through a series of yoga asanas, pranayama (breathing exercises), stretching routines, and meditation practices. Throughout the session, they emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines to maintain physical fitness, mental clarity, emotional balance, and overall well-being in today's demanding and fast-paced world. The participants displayed remarkable discipline and enthusiasm while performing the various yoga postures. The synchronised participation of hundreds of NCC cadets created an inspiring atmosphere that reflected the values of dedication, perseverance, and self-improvement. The event also served as an opportunity for young cadets to understand the deeper significance of yoga as a holistic practice that nurtures both the body and the mind.

Addressing the gathering, the organisers highlighted how yoga has become a global symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and ancient wisdom. They noted that International Yoga Day provides a valuable platform to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga and encourage individuals from all walks of life to adopt healthier lifestyles. The programme further reinforced the objectives of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative by fostering harmony, cultural understanding, mutual respect, and national unity among participants from diverse backgrounds. The university administration expressed its sincere appreciation to Shri Susheel Bhatt and the entire team of Rudransh Yogashala for conducting the session with professionalism and dedication. Special gratitude was also extended to the officers and staff of the 11 UK Battalion NCC for their support in organising the event successfully. The administration commended all cadets, faculty members, and staff participants for their active involvement and contribution to making the celebration a memorable and impactful occasion.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by all participants to incorporate yoga into their daily lives and to actively promote awareness about its numerous physical, mental, and social benefits. The successful celebration of International Yoga Day at SBS University reaffirmed the institution's commitment to holistic education, youth development, and the promotion of healthy and sustainable lifestyles. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)