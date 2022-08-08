Iris Broadway Greno West launches Monsoon Carnival

You would like to read
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Iris Broadway Greno West by Trehan Iris has recently announced its month-long sales-based campaign, Monsoon Carnival - "Wheel of Fortune".
Offering exciting prizes and gifts as a token of appreciation to its buyers and investors, the month-long campaign is being run from 15th July 2022 to 15th August 2022.
Iris Broadway Greno West is the first hybrid mall in Delhi-NCR making the investment in the project more exciting and profitable through its Wheel of Fortune campaign. During this Monsoon Carnival, buyers and investors can visit the sales gallery of Iris Broadway Greno West, and get a chance of winning assured gift items like a Smart TV, Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Smart Watches, Gold Coin, etc.
The Monsoon Carnival will also have a lucky draw towards the end where 1 lucky buyer stands a chance to win a charismatic "Mahindra Thar".
Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said, "With this retail destination, we intend to create a benchmark in the retail arena. The launched campaign is our gesture as a token of appreciation towards our patrons and buyers investing not only their hard-earned money but also vesting trust and confidence in us."
He further added, "We intend to expand this larger-than-life architectural marvel by providing magnificent retail spaces to investors and hassle-free shopping experience to the residents of Noida and surrounding cities."
Located at Ek Murthi roundabout just opposite a proposed Metro Station, Iris Broadway Greno West is one of the ambitious Retail Led Mixed Use development by Trehan Iris. A premium green retail & entertainment destination, Iris Broadway GrenoWest is conceptualized by Benoy, UK, the team behind the famous Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk.
The retail experience is designed by renowned architect - Cross Works, UK while the landscape and central atrium is designed by Uncommon Land, UK. In addition to this, Facade Consultant - FCD Vietnam and Parking Consultant - Secure Parking, Singapore have also been roped in for the project. It consists of a mall, a hotel with banquets, and an iconic office tower.
