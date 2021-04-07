JAGSOM featured in AACSB's Prestigious Global List of 24 Business Schools creating positive societal impact

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM, formerly known as IFIM Business School) has been recognised by AACSB International in 'Innovation That Inspire Initiative' 2021 for "Kanyathon'' - a student-led experiential program of the institute designed to create social impact.

AACSB International (AACSB), is a prestigious global non-profit organisation that provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services. The association is the world's largest business education network with over 1,700 members and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Padode, Chairman, Center for Development and Education, said, "In a developing country like India, where social inequality is prevalent, institutions need to groom graduates who are socially responsible and sensitive to the issues of distributive justice. JAGSOM does just that through Kanyathon, a student-driven Experiential Learning program that has enhanced the lives of the Girl Child through the utilization of INR 4 million over the last five years, raised through 'Kanyathon'."

JAGSOM has cultivated a position at the intersection of academia and practice with Kanyathon, an Experiential Program for Social Impact. The broad objective of the 'Kanyathon' intervention is to enhance students' managerial skills through real-time application and make them socially responsible. The intervention focuses on: (i) Students to organize themselves like departments within a corporation, to plan and organize the mini-marathon 'Kanyathon' as part of a credited 'Effective Execution' course - essential skills, like planning and organizing, teamwork, conflict resolution, and the art of getting things done constitutes the learning outcomes. (ii) The 'Negotiation Skills' course, where students learn to generate funds from prospective runners and event sponsors through actual sales. (iii) A two-week Social Immersion Program to manage the project and fund utilization with CRY, - by living in the villages, students learn to appreciate how people unlike us live and to experience the joy of contribution.

'Kanyathon', over the last decade has evolved into an exemplary pedagogy for experiential learning. The students are immersed in the full life cycle of creating awareness, raising funds, delivering a fun-filled experience including organizing the run, whilst managing an event of significant scale and utilizing the fund for education and nourishment of the girl child impacting UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). This year, the fund generated is being utilized to institute the "Kanyathon Shiksha Kendra" in one of the adopted villages at Kolar to support the "Save a Girl Child" initiative in collaboration with CRY. These villages are adopted by JAGSOM at Kolar, under the government's Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme.

Last year, the event received an overwhelming response with more than 10,000 participants demonstrating their penchant for the cause of women empowerment. By successfully managing and organizing the run of such scale to generate funds and then utilizing the fund effectively for the cause of 'saving the girl child, the students have demonstrated, that if mentored effectively and given an opportunity, our youth is capable of delivering an "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

In 2020, the funds collected through Kanyathon were deployed through its NGO partner CRY for the immunization of 2543 children in the areas adjoining Kolar, Malur, and KGF. Additionally, 22 Anganwadi centres have been receiving timely ration supply and 862 children are receiving midday meals and take-home ration. Through advocacy with the labour department, 200 families received financial aid, 40 pregnant and lactating mothers were given regular awareness and counselling on wellbeing and nutrition supplements.

Over 1000 families were made aware of health and nutrition. 'Kanyathon' made an impact during the pandemic by touching many lives, especially migrant workers, daily wage-earners, the urban poor, and other vulnerable groups particularly women and children in Kolar.

The initiative of the students of JAGSOM to institute the "Kanyathon Shiksha Kendra" is a baby step to educate girl children in spoken and written English, effective use of Information Technology, and personal hygiene. The vision is to expand the 'Kendras' across the country to empower the women of this nation.

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (formerly IFIM Business School) is amongst the first 6 Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. Recently, IFIM Business School, now, Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), has been ranked by QS Masters in Marketing Ranking 2021 amongst the Top 100 such programs (in 51-100 band) in the World for its PGDM (Marketing) program. It has also been ranked in the 101-150 Band Globally in the QS Masters in Finance Rankings for its PGDM (Finance) Program.

Various programs at JAGSOM include (1) PGDM/MBA: 2 Year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management /MBA with international super-specializations in Martech, Fintech, Big Data Analytics, Digital Transformation & HR (2) SpecX - offering experiential specializations for new age roles: PGDM (Marketing), PGDM (Finance) and PGDM (Business Analytics) (3) PGDM IB: Dual Degree Pathway Program in association with State University of New York (Albany) and Sydney Business School (UOW) (4) PGDM LFH: A unique learn from a home program which brings in the experience of learning from campus while at home and (5) BBA at Vijaybhoomi University, Greater Mumbai, having pathway options with ESCP Europe, ESC Rennes and UOW Australia.

Actively engaged in research and consulting, JAGSOM hosts several Centers of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence. JAGSOM has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden School of Business (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin).

JAGSOM has four distinct anchors that support its overall educational philosophy:

Grooming T shaped professionals with a unique curriculum aligned to the needs of industry 4.0

A mix of scholars with PhD and experienced practice-oriented best-in-class faculty

Global connects through partnerships with world-renowned business schools offering super-specializations in new-age areas.

Industry connects programs to groom "Beyond Tomorrow" professionals.

