JAIN Online part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) announces online accredited degree programs towards ACCA Professional Qualification

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)'s online education platform, JAIN Online, has announced the launch of four UGC entitled online degrees - Bachelor of Commerce (International Finance & Accounting), BBA International Finance, Master of Commerce International Finance, and MBA International Finance.

Accredited by ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the programs offer a complete evaluation of the regulation, syllabus, and assessments. Further, the ACCA affiliation allows students to claim exemption from appearing for nine subjects out of the 13 papers. These programs will offer learners a unique opportunity to earn an industry-recognized degree while simultaneously preparing for their ACCA qualification. (https://online.jainuniversity.ac.in/?utm_source=pr+newswire & utm_medium=press+release & utm_campaign=acca+article & utm_term=online+acca+course+in+india) JAIN Online will deliver these programs in partnership with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).

Tom Joseph, Director - New Initiatives, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said, "In the changing digital world, professional accountants add significant value, where a lot of transactional work is getting automated. Employers are looking for professional accountants who are strategic and complete finance professionals. These (https://online.jainuniversity.ac.in/bcom-international-finance-and-accounting-online-degree?utm_source=pr+newswire & utm_medium=press+release & utm_campaign=acca+article & utm_term=online+acca+course+in+india) programs in integration with ACCA qualification will be a platform to train students to be the well-qualified workforce of tomorrow. With this initiative, we would like to overcome the geographical challenges and provide an opportunity to capable students to have dual qualification and scale up on their employability scores."

The online degree programs will engage the students through a practical approach with a curriculum integrated with the ACCA qualification. JAIN Online will also host live interactions sessions with the faculty and industry experts on a state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS).

