JAIN School of Design becomes the official partner for the Bengaluru Design Festival

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): JAIN School of Design has been named an official partner of the Bengaluru Design Festival. The Bengaluru Design Festival (BDF) announced the partnership on Wednesday. The design festival will be held from November 11 to December 12, 2022.
JAIN School of Design is a part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University). Promoted by JGI Group, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), India's leading NAAC "A+" Graded University (as per the revised framework) is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.
The massive event would be held with the support of the Government of Karnataka in association with ISDC-International Skill Development Corporation, World Design Council, various professional and industry bodies like Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Association of Designers for India (ADI), Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) etc.
"We are pleased to have JAIN School of Design as an official partner of the Bengaluru Design Festival 2022. This association of BDF and JAIN School of Design brings together two of Bengaluru's home-grown design lead initiatives and is set to create an impact on the creative ecosystem. The capacity-building initiatives of JAIN School of Design will help Bengaluru Design Festival reach its objectives faster," Keerthi Thilakan, Head of Partnerships, BDF, said.
"JAIN School of Design is so happy to align with BDF's vision to position Bengaluru as a global creative hub. Being a talent-driven industry, JAIN School of Design can support the creative businesses through its globally accredited capacity-building initiatives and continuous supply of creative talents to this ecosystem," Saya Rajshekar Narayan, Director, JAIN School of Design said.
The Bengaluru Design Festival, a month-long festival, will feature over 500 events and activities, including Design Summits, Installations, Workshops, Design Talks, Exhibits, and Design Challenges, among others. The first edition is expected to witness a gathering of over 50,000 design professionals, architects, thought leaders, policy makers, government officials, creative minds, and students.
