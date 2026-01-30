VMPL New Delhi [India], January 30: Jetts Fitness, the Australian-born global fitness brand, is set to enter the Indian market with the launch of its first fitness centre at Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. As part of its India debut, Jetts Fitness has announced a strategic partnership with HYROX, the world's largest mass participation fitness race, appointing the upcoming Vasant Kunj club as an official HYROX Training Club X (HTCx). Located at Vasant Square Mall, the Vasant Kunj facility will mark Jetts Fitness' inaugural presence in India as the country's first HYROX Training Club X (HTCx) -- HYROX's highest-tier gym affiliation and a fully aligned HYROX training destination.

The partnership reflects Jetts Fitness' strategy of entering India with globally recognised, performance-led training frameworks drawn from its international operating experience. Founded in Australia in 2007, Jetts Fitness has expanded across multiple international markets through a scalable operating model focused on structured training systems, technology-enabled coaching, and strong trainer-led delivery. Its entry into India represents the brand's next phase of global growth, with a focus on building a premium, disciplined fitness platform tailored to local market needs. The Vasant Kunj club will also introduce Jetts Black, the brand's ultra-premium boutique club format, to India. Positioned at the highest end of the fitness spectrum, Jetts Black will feature elevated offerings such as reformer Pilates and an RPM studio, alongside a more defined and comprehensive recovery facility. Spread across 10,000 sq. ft. and above, Jetts Black is designed as a high-performance training environment with advanced strength and functional training zones, structured group programmes, and dedicated recovery infrastructure, supported by digital assessments and performance tracking.

As part of the HYROX Training Club X (HTCx) association, Jetts Fitness Vasant Kunj will integrate race-inspired functional fitness and endurance conditioning into select programmes, including Jetts Hybrid, aligned with international training methodologies and adapted for Indian athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Mr Mohit Bhalla, Founder & Director, Gymline Plus, said, "As the exclusive distributor of CENTR - the official equipment partner of HYROX in India, Gymline Plus is proud to play a pivotal role in establishing globally benchmarked HYROX training infrastructure across the country. With CENTR serving as the official manufacturer of HYROX equipment, this collaboration marks the first introduction of race-engineered training systems to the Indian fitness landscape." The launch of dedicated HYROX Training Clubs with Jetts Fitness is a significant step toward building this ecosystem, offering Indian athletes access to authentic CENTR equipment and purpose-built environments tailored to the demands of HYROX competition. Commencing with Delhi, this partnership sets the foundation for a strong, performance-driven fitness culture in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Rahull Raghuvanshii, Managing Director, Jetts Fitness India, said, "The partnership represents a strategic step in bringing globally benchmarked performance training from Australia to India in a structured and scalable manner." Deepak Raj, Country Head - HYROX India, added, "Our vision for HYROX in India is to build a robust ecosystem where athletes have the best possible support system to prepare and perform. The launch of Jetts Fitness' HYROX Training Club X in Delhi is a significant milestone, setting the stage for HYROX-specific performance centres across India. We are excited to see the Delhi HYROX community grow through this partnership."

Following the Vasant Kunj launch, Jetts Fitness plans a phased expansion across premium micro-markets in Delhi NCR, before entering other major Indian metros. The company aims to open approximately six clubs within the next year, with all new locations to be announced in due course.