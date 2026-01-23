PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: Between 2018-2025, Online Dispute Resolution took the justice world by storm. With lakhs of disputes being resolved through digital-first mechanisms, ODR is steadily easing the pressure on traditional court processes especially in time-sensitive commercial and regulatory matters. How does this impact go from incremental to exponential? In a recent development, jhana - a legal AI intelligence lab, has entered into a strategic partnership with CADRE ODR, an award winning online dispute resolution platform, to integrate AI-powered legal research tools into digital arbitration and mediation proceedings. The collaboration aims to provide arbitrators, mediators, and conciliators empanelled with CADRE ODR access to jhana's legal research and document analysis platform. The tools are designed to assist dispute resolution professionals in navigating complex legal materials, analysing case documents, and improving the efficiency of quasi-judicial proceedings conducted online.

In the initial phase, the partnership will focus on dispute resolution professionals handling securities markets matters through SEBI's SMART ODR framework, along with a limited number of corporate commercial cases. The scope may be expanded in the future based on user feedback and operational outcomes. jhana, which develops AI-driven solutions for legal research and analysis, will also provide onboarding, training sessions, and ongoing technical support to users on the CADRE ODR platform. Feedback from arbitrators and mediators will be actively collected to refine the tools and adapt them to real-world dispute resolution requirements. According to industry observers, such collaborations highlight the growing convergence of legal practice and technology in India. With courts facing mounting backlogs and businesses seeking faster dispute resolution mechanisms, ODR platforms supported by advanced legal technology are increasingly being viewed as viable and scalable alternatives.

CADRE ODR, winner of Startup Karnataka Elevate, 2025 and a finalist of National Startup Awards 5.0 operates a digital ecosystem that enables individuals and corporations to file disputes online and have them resolved by empanelled professionals. By integrating AI-based research and other tools into this process, the partnership seeks to improve both the speed and quality of dispute resolution outcomes. The collaboration also underscores a broader trend within India's legal ecosystem where technology-led innovation is reshaping how disputes are resolved, particularly in commercial and regulatory matters. As ODR frameworks receive greater institutional support from regulators such as SEBI, partnerships between legal-tech providers and dispute resolution platforms are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of justice delivery.

Commenting on the partnership, Smita Gupta, Director, Public Sector, jhana, said, "This collaboration aligns with our vision of empowering legal professionals with cutting-edge AI tools that enhance accuracy, speed, and insight. By working closely with CADRE ODR and its network of dispute resolution experts, we aim to meaningfully contribute to the evolution of digital dispute resolution in India." Rajneesh Jaswal, CEO, CADRE ODR, added, "As online dispute resolution gains momentum in India, technology-enabled research and analysis tools are becoming essential. Partnering with jhana allows us to further develop our Dispute Resolution Operating System (drOS) ecosystem with advanced legal intelligence, ultimately improving the quality and efficiency of dispute resolution outcomes."

