VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23: With Class 12 students preparing for board examinations and exploring higher education opportunities, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida, has announced a Pre-Admission Counselling Initiative to help students and parents make informed decisions about engineering education. Sessions will take place from November 28 to December 6 and December 20 to 27, 2026, for students. One-to-One Counselling to Address Individual Queries A central feature will be personalised, one-to-one sessions in which counsellors understand students' academic interests, subject preferences, strengths, and career aspirations. Students can ask questions about conventional engineering branches and emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Semiconductor Technologies and Advanced Communication Systems. Parents may also seek clarification on academic expectations and programme suitability.

Guidance After Class 12 and Admission Procedures The sessions will explain the options available after Class 12, eligibility requirements, entrance examinations, programme preferences, selection criteria, application procedures, timelines and related admission modalities. Students can discuss how different programmes compare and assess options in light of their own interests rather than prevailing trends. Discussions will also address career pathways, higher education, research prospects and relevant skills. Campus Visits and Specialised Laboratories Students and parents will have an opportunity to visit the JIIT campus, explore academic facilities and see the learning environment firsthand. The visit will include exposure to specialised laboratories, including the Quantum Lab, VLSI Lab and Cybersecurity Lab. Seeing these facilities can help participants understand how classroom learning connects with practical applications, laboratory work and research-oriented education.

UG Programmes and Future Pathways JIIT offers undergraduate programmes in engineering, business administration and computer applications and sciences. The counselling sessions are designed to help students understand these pathways clearly before they make a choice. Engineering Counsellors will discuss JIIT's B.Tech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Computer Engineering, Biotechnology, and Mathematics and Computing, along with specialised pathways in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, VLSI Design and Technology, and Advanced Communication Technology. Students can ask how the core branches differ from the specialised pathways, which eligibility requirements and entrance examinations apply, and which option suits their interests and strengths.

BBA Counselling for the Bachelor of Business Administration will cover the general BBA, along with two distinctive programmes, BBA in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and BBA in Fintech. Counsellors will help students and parents understand how these two programmes differ from the general BBA and from each other, what kind of interests and aptitudes each one suits, and what eligibility and admission requirements apply. BCA Counsellors will help students understand where the Bachelor of Computer Applications fits among the computing-related undergraduate options, how it differs from B.Tech, and what eligibility and admission requirements apply. Students can also discuss the academic interests and career directions that the BCA relates to, and whether it matches their own goals.

Counselling discussions will also cover practical skills, internships, projects, research exposure and professional development, helping students consider the longer-term implications of their academic choices. Counselling Schedule and Registration * First phase: November 28 to December 6, 2026 * Second phase: December 20 to December 27, 2026 * Daily slots: 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM * Participants: Students who passed the Class 12 examination in 2025-26 or are appearing for it in 2027, and their parents * Registration: https://www.jiit.ac.in/pre-admission-counselling/ Students may register through the link above and select a preferred date and time, subject to availability and their own convenience. The initiative aims to give families an opportunity to ask questions, understand academic choices and explore the campus before the undergraduate admission process.

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