JK Cement's SPSU offers merit and need-based scholarships; aspirants can apply through SPSAT 2022 for a host of UG and PG programs

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV): Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU), Udaipur initiated by JK Cement continues its pursuit of academic excellence through well-rounded merit and need-based scholarships for aspirants across a host of UG and PG programs. SPSU offers efficient and dedicated scholarship programs for aspiring students, divided into three broad categories - Merit-based, JK Program and Sports and Cultural scholarships. Students also get additive scholarships like need-based scholarships, Wards of Defence personnel and siblings of current students or alumni.

Col. Sanjay Sinha, Campus Director said, "SPSU is a student-centric university with an encompassing vision for the benefit and overall development of the students. Our extensive scholarship programs provide deserving aspirants with a chance to avail world-class education and be future leaders. Further, in the past, the university has provided special scholarships to outstanding achievers for the full duration of their course at SPSU (B. Tech, BBA, M. Tech or MBA). We look forward to meeting our new cohort of students."

Students can avail the following list of scholarships across the Core and Additive categories. The scholarships under the Additive category can be availed over the Core category, subject to the University's regulations. The fee waiver varies across categories and is granted only post fulfilling eligibility criteria.

Core Scholarship Categories:

- Merit-Based Scholarships - Based on academic achievements like SPSAT, Board Performance, Common tests such as JEE, CAT, XAT, etc.

- JK Scholarships - Special academic and hostel fee waiver for the wards of SPSU employees, JK employees, outsourced employees, contractors, dealers, retailers, associates

- Sports and Cultural Scholarships - Achievements post Grade VIII for participation in International, National and state-level sports and cultural competitions

Additive Scholarship Categories:

- Need-Based Scholarships - Academic fee waiver for students and families with economic constraints

- Miscellaneous Scholarships - Academic fee waiver for Wards of active/retd. Defence Personnel or siblings of existing students or alumni

Col. Sanjay Sinha further added - "We have developed our curriculum in a way that provides 360-degree development for students. With the tectonic shift in workplace dynamics, organizations are looking for industry-ready future leaders. SPSU is working continuously to upskill our students and make them knowledgeable in their respective fields. SPSU is associated with twelve educational institutions imparting education to nearly 14000 students at various levels."

Sir Padampat Singhania University offers UG, PG and PhD programs. Aspirants can enrol for admission by undertaking the entrance exam SPSAT 2022 - the online entrance and scholarship examination. Application Form is available on the official website of the University and the exams are likely to be held in July 2022. Taking cognisance of the present conditions, SPSU extends the option of the Online Remotely Proctored SPSAT exam from home. Students appearing for the examination will not require any admit card. Sir Padampat Singhania University will release the SPSAT 2022 Result in July 2022.

To apply for SPSAT 2022, applicants have to register by filling in their name, email id, mobile number, date of birth, and course details on the website. Further, they are required to book their examination slots at www.spsu.ac.in. Applicants can take the online test only after submission of the application form, payment of the registration fee and fulfilment of the eligibility criteria. A confirmation mail is sent to the email address after the applicant has booked his/her schedule.

SPSAT 2022 will be in the MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format featuring 40 questions to be completed in a total time of 60 minutes. Aspirants are allowed to take a second attempt if they are not satisfied with their performance in the first attempt. They simply need to pay the application fee again and book the slot to appear for the second attempt.

SPSAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria for UG Courses

- B. Tech Course: Candidate must have passed 10+2 with science stream with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks from any recognized board/university

- BBA Course: Applicant must have passed 10+2 with Science/Humanities/Commerce or its equivalent examinations from a recognized board

SPSAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria for PG Courses

- M.Tech: Candidates must have passed with B. Tech/ B.E degree or its equivalent in a relevant field from any recognized University

- MCA: Candidates must have passed their bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks with Mathematics subject either at 10+2 or graduation level

- MBA: Candidates must have passed their bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks

Spread across a 100-acre campus, Sir Padampat Singhania University offers a state-of-art infrastructure with modern amenities, a hygienic environment and nutritional meals for its students. At SPSU, learning is not limited to textbooks but through case studies, simulations, training, industry visits, internships, etc. The digital library at SPSU offers access to thousands of online learning resources from eminent publishers and journals. Additionally, SPSU also organizes an annual sports event christened "Eminence" at the inter-university level where players jostle with each other in various games and sports.

Apply now and kickstart your success journey with SPSU - (https://spsu.ac.in/admissions2022/index.php)

