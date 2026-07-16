VMPL New Delhi [India], July 16: JU Agri Sciences today announced that Shivaji Singh, AVP & Head of Human Resources, has been recognized among India's Top 100 Great Managers 2026 by the Great Manager Institute. The recognition honours leaders who have demonstrated excellence in people management, leadership development, and building high-performing organizations. With over 20 years of experience across manufacturing, agribusiness, financial services, retail, and media, Shivaji Singh leads the Human Resources function for JU Agri Sciences and Tropical Agrosystem (India) Private Limited, the agri-businesses of the Jhaver Group. In this role, he has been instrumental in strengthening leadership development, talent management, succession planning, and employee engagement across both organizations.

As the agri-input sector continues to evolve, the Jhaver Group has placed strong emphasis on building capable teams and developing leaders from within. Through structured leadership development, internal career progression, and a culture built on trust, accountability, and collaboration, JU Agri Sciences and Tropical Agrosystem continue to strengthen their people practices alongside business growth. Commenting on the recognition, Shivaji Singh, AVP & Head of Human Resources, said, "I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the Great Manager Institute. Leadership is about helping people realise their potential, creating opportunities for them to grow, and building an environment where they can contribute with confidence. This recognition belongs to every colleague and leader who has been part of this journey."

Congratulating him on the achievement, the leadership at the JU Agri Sciences and Tropical Agrosystem said, "Shivaji's recognition reflects his unwavering commitment to developing people and strengthening leadership across our agri-businesses. His approach has helped foster a culture of learning, accountability, and collaboration, while supporting the long-term growth of both JU Agri Sciences and Tropical Agrosystem. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition." About JU Agri Sciences and Tropical Agrosystem (India) Private Limited JU Agri Sciences and Tropical Agrosystem (India) Private Limited are the agri-businesses of the Jhaver Group, offering a comprehensive portfolio of crop nutrition and crop protection solutions to support Indian agriculture. Backed by research, innovation, and a farmer-centric approach, the companies are committed to enhancing agricultural productivity through sustainable, high-quality solutions while strengthening partnerships across the farming ecosystem.

About Jhaver Group Established in 1894, the Jhaver Group is a diversified business conglomerate with a legacy spanning over 130 years. With interests across agriculture and allied sectors, the Group is committed to building businesses driven by innovation, operational excellence, and responsible growth, creating long-term value for farmers, customers, employees, and communities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)