Jubilant Biosys announces appointment of Giuliano Perfetti as CEO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jubilant Biosys Limited today announced the appointment of Giuliano Perfetti as its Chief Executive Officer.
Perfetti has more than 20 years of experience across diverse businesses and global markets with expertise in Strategy, Sales, Marketing and Business Development. He has led business transformation and expansion programs working in reputed names including Accenture and Astrazeneca among others.
Prior to joining Jubilant Biosys, Perfetti was associated with Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici (FIS) as Chief Commercial Officer and was responsible for strategizing and executing the company's growth plan and ramping up the global scale-up and commercial service business.
Commenting on his joining, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Jubilant Pharmova, said, "Jubilant Biosys is delighted to have Giuliano come on board as we make rapid progress in expanding our drug discovery services and CDMO business through investments in infrastructure and new capacity."
"I am thrilled to be joining the Jubilant Bhartia Group at such a pivotal time of growth and investment bringing a fully integrated offering from Drug Discovery to Development and Commercial Production," said Giuliano Perfetti on his appointment.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
