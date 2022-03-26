Jyotsna Reddy, founder of Glam Hour, to debut in the reality show titled 'Beauty Business'.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/PNN): Jyotsna Reddy, founder, and CEO of Glam Hour, an inclusive cosmetic brand, will debut in a real business show titled 'Beauty Business' to follow her journey in curating a beauty brand.
According to an insider source, the Beauty Business series will follow Asian entrepreneur and social media personality Jyotsna Reddy. The show's idea is inspired by the life of many influential women in distinguished fields and their ability to deal with everything that is challenged at them. It is to throw light on contemporary issues in career management and relationships. In celebration, viewers showered praises on Twitter in complete awe and excitement.
The show provides behind-the-scenes glimpses at what it takes to build a community-driven cosmetics business using different modules and platforms where the commerce is technologically driven.
Beauty entrepreneurs dominate the personal care industry. Brands are exploding on a greater scale due to increased digital media influence. A new reality programme based on the world of glam is aiming to debunk all the myths and odds of launching a successful cosmetics brand. Indeed, this event will occupy a unique position because it centres on a robust lady who thrives on innovation and diversity in the beauty industry.
Beauty Business is more than a reality show; it is a tremendous affirmation for hustlers who feel that nothing is impossible. The show is aimed at women worldwide who are interested in beauty and establishing a business and who have been inspired by Jyotsna to understand what it takes to manage a worldwide beauty enterprise.
