VMPL New Delhi [India], January 22: Kafe Group Vietnam, the pioneering Vietnamese urban fusion cafe chain, today announced a strategic $1.2 million investment in Momos Pro, Delhi NCR's leading wholesale momos supplier and momos factory based in Noida. This landmark cross-border investment represents one of the largest Vietnamese food sector investments in India's frozen food market, coming as India opens its food and beverage sector to 100% foreign investment. The partnership will transform Momos Pro's operations across Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad markets. Strategic Partnership Drives Expansion The investment enables Momos Pro, operating from its state-of-the-art momos factory in Sector 63, Noida, to double production capacity from 50,000 to 100,000 pieces daily. This expansion strengthens the company's position as the region's premier wholesale momos supplier in Delhi NCR and readymade frozen momos manufacturer.

"This partnership represents a transformative moment for Momos Pro," said Sachin Panwar & Sunny Tomar, founder of Momos Pro. "Vietnamese expertise in urban fusion cuisine, combined with our manufacturing capabilities, creates unprecedented opportunities to scale across India and Southeast Asia." Proven Vietnamese Food Innovation Kafe Group , pioneered Vietnam's first urban fusion cafe chain before strategic restructuring. The company's experience scaling multiple food brands brings valuable operational expertise. Despite home market challenges, Kafe Group's track record in securing $5.5 million Series D funding from Xing Investments demonstrates its appeal to sophisticated Asian food sector investors. Massive Market Opportunity India's frozen food market, particularly wholesale momos suppliers, has experienced explosive growth driven by urbanization and demand for convenient Asian cuisine. Delhi NCR, encompassing Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, represents the fastest-growing readymade frozen momos market with restaurants and food service operators seeking reliable suppliers.

Momos Pro's competitive advantages include FSSAI-certified manufacturing, automated production systems, and over 80 varieties of momos and spring rolls. Competitive pricing starting at Rs. 4.5 with free delivery has made it the preferred momos factory partner across the region. Strategic Investment Deployment The $1.2 million investment will be deployed across key areas: Production Scaling: Doubling manufacturing capacity to meet growing wholesale momos demand across Delhi NCR. Cold Chain Infrastructure: Expanding refrigerated storage and distribution for Wholesale Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad markets. Product Innovation: Leveraging Vietnamese culinary expertise to develop fusion flavors while maintaining authentic taste profiles. Market Penetration: Strengthening distribution networks in the competitive wholesale momos supplier in Delhi segment.

India-Vietnam Economic Cooperation This investment aligns with strengthening India-Vietnam economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching $15 billion in 2024. Vietnamese companies increasingly view India as strategic for expansion, particularly in food processing. India's 100% foreign direct investment policy in food and beverage, combined with streamlined work permits, creates favorable conditions for international partnerships. The government's commitment to "speedy and easy" work permits directly benefits alliances like Kafe Group-Momos Pro. Regional Impact and Employment Expanded operations will create over 200 new jobs across manufacturing, quality control, logistics, and sales in Delhi NCR. This benefits Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad industrial corridors while supporting Make in India initiatives.

Momos Pro's local sourcing commitment ensures positive impacts throughout regional agricultural and food supply ecosystems. Technology Integration The partnership integrates Kafe Group's multi-brand operations experience with Momos Pro's advanced automated manufacturing. Current facilities feature cutting-edge machinery for consistent quality while reducing labor dependence. Future innovations include AI-powered inventory management, real-time quality monitoring, and advanced packaging for enhanced readymade frozen momos customer experience. Market Leadership Position Momos Pro dominates the wholesale momos supplier market across Delhi NCR cities with specialized services for Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Strong relationships with restaurants, cafes, and catering services position the company for continued growth.

Future Expansion Plans While focusing on Delhi NCR market leadership, the Kafe Group Vietnam partnership opens opportunities for expansion into other Indian markets and potential Southeast Asian exports. This leverages Vietnam's food export position and India's growing food processing reputation. Industry Recognition The investment attracts attention from international food investors viewing it as a bellwether for foreign investment in India's specialized food manufacturing. As India targets $100 billion in food and beverage exports by 2030, such partnerships demonstrate the country's dual appeal as a manufacturing base and consumption market. About Momos Pro: Momos Pro is Delhi NCR's largest wholesale momos supplier and momos factory in Sector 63, Noida, producing 50,000+ pieces daily.

About Kafe Group Vietnam: Founded in 2013 , pioneered Vietnam's urban fusion cafe chain with multiple successful food brands.