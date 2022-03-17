Kapil Dev inaugurates Dava India's 1st company outlet at Indian Oil Retail Outlet in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): Zota Healthcare Limited has established a strong presence since its foundation in 2000 and has become a well-known and renowned NSE-listed pharmaceutical company in India.

Excellence, quality, authenticity, challenges, and opportunity are the driving factors that helped Zota healthcare to grow exponentially from strength to strength in the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and ayurvedic medicines across borders into the regulated and semi-regulated markets of Asia, Africa, Russia, and Latin America.

Indian Oil Corporation is the largest fuel retailer with around 34000 Retail Outlets across the country, and it is one of the biggest commercial enterprises in the country. It has been the endeavour of the Corporation to provide value-added services to the customers through its Non-fuel ventures at its Retail outlets.

Ketan Zota, Chairman of Zota Healthcare Ltd., recognized the need for a revolution in the healthcare sector to make quality medications more economical and accessible to everyone, as branded medicines are costlier than their generic counterparts. Generic medicines are a logical answer, as they are a "low-cost" alternative with equivalent quality and efficacy.

Zota Healthcare Ltd.'s Davaindia generic pharmacy is a long-term endeavour that has transformed the Indian healthcare industry by supplying high-quality generic medicines at a minimal cost.

Davaindia generic pharmacy is India's largest private generic pharmacy retail chain, with over 2000 products that include high-quality generic medicines to treat acute and chronic illnesses and health and wellness products such as OTC, cosmetics, and nutrition supplements, ayurvedic, and nutraceuticals at a low price. Khadi India's products co-branded with Davaindia are also available exclusively at Davaindia stores, allowing customers to access premium products at a lower cost.

Since its launch at the end of 2017, Davaindia generic pharmacy has established over 650+ retail franchises with 3 million happy customers across the length and breadth of India. One can save significantly if they buy from Davaindia as it offers a comparative cost-benefit of up to 90% on its generic medicines.

Davaindia has opened its 1st Company outlet in Delhi at Indian Oil Corporation Limited petrol pump, near Saket District Center, on 6th March 2022 at 10 am. It was inaugurated by the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. This store is owned and operated by Davaindia and has marked the beginning of many more such stores at IOCL petrol pumps in Delhi NCR, with the rest of the cities following in due course. This would give impetus to "Generic medicines", and its benefit would be propagated to a wider population, thus making medicines more affordable and accessible to all.

Davaindia will be able to reach out to every corner of the country with the help of the extensive network of IOCL retail outlets and other touchpoints countrywide.

Shyam Bohra, Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation, re-affirmed the corporation's value proposition through this tie-up by providing access to cost-effective generic medicines closer to the customers. He informed that many more Dava India stores are in advanced stages of completion at Indian Oil Retail Outlets in Delhi.

He wished Davaindia Generic Pharmacy success in these endeavours.

Apart from raising awareness about generic medicines, the activity will also contribute to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat', as all of the events planned by Davaindia will create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people and provide opportunities to start businesses across the country.

Davaindia brings Happiness of Good Health to India.

More information:

(http://www.zotahealthcare.com)

(https://davaindia.com)

