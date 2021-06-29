Kapil Studio closes in on 9 lakh YouTube subscribers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): Kapil Studio, one of the most reputed and established recording studios in Rajasthan that has been churning out one popular Rajasthani song after another for many years, is set to achieve another major milestone.

The recording house, launched by music composer Kapil Jangir, is closing in on 9 lakh subscribers on its YouTube channel.

The channel - KSRecords - has nearly 8.8 lakh YouTube subscribers, and considering its fast-growing popularity, it expects to touch the 9 lakh mark very soon. The videos on the KS Records channel have had nearly 400 million cumulative views so far, including super-hit songs such as (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlrQgg3Y06k) Banni and (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx-7Grk_UY) Kajaliyo, which are nearing 100 million views each, and Piya Aao, which has over 52 million views.

"We are overwhelmed by the love we have received over the years. We will continue to make all our efforts to continue to entertain our subscribers and fans cutting across language barriers in the coming years," says Kapil, who composes the music for the songs and also performs vocal in some of them.

"The success of KS Records has also shown that there is a big market for regional content. Our focus has been on providing high quality, rich, and entertaining content consistently, and this will be our endeavour going ahead too," adds Kapil, who also has his own record label.

Kapil Jangir, a Jaipur-based musician and singer, is also working on an upcoming Hindi album, which, he hopes, would create the same amount of fan-frenzy as his earlier work, along with a few other Rajasthani songs, that KS Records is looking to release soon.

Some of the other hit songs by Kapil Studio include Lahariyo, Ghoomar, Hichki, Banno Mharo Kesariyo, Baisa Ro Roop, and Beero Binjaaro, among others. The melodious, fast-paced, and foot-tapping offerings ensure their popularity is not just restricted to Rajasthan or Rajasthanis living elsewhere but cutting across geographies and languages.

The link of KS Records channel: (https://www.youtube.com/user/kapilstudios)

