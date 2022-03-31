Karan Johar is the new brand ambassador of the unique matrimonial platform IITIIMShaadi.com.

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): IITIIMShaadi.com, an exclusive lounge to explore matrimonial alliances among alumni of premier educational institutions, announced Indian filmmaker Karan Johar as the brand ambassador. IITIIMShaadi.com is a matrimonial portal exclusively for highly educated individuals who are looking for mental compatibility.

The platform invites alumni of top 10-15 institutions from all fields (IITs, IIMs and other top colleges) to register and find a match amongst each other.

In addition to the brand catering to the niche segment, IITIIMShaadi.com has a strong differentiating factor - it authenticates each profile on the basis of education by screening their institution's degree, ID-card/mark sheet etc., as well as on the basis of identity by screening government approved Id proof. The platform already has a presence across 50 countries bringing together highly educated Indians looking for someone like them.

"We cater to the highly educated community when it comes to finding matrimonial matches. Understanding the niche that we are trying to serve, we see the filmmaker Karan Johar as the perfect face to promote the brand. He is someone who understands and appreciates the need for mental compatibility in a match. Karan also carries the persona of being a cupid and strikes the right chord with the audience," said Taksh Gupta, Founder & CEO, IITIIMShaadi.com

IITIIMShaadi.com will release a series of digital campaigns starring the brand ambassador across the digital platforms in the coming months. The brand shall be fuelling its messaging around finding someone with the same mental wavelength.

On the association, Karan Johar affirmed, "The platform is enabling people to find the right matches that are also in sync with one's education which is often something one might miss. It is a matter of pleasure to be associating and promoting such a brand that has introduced a whole new concept in society. It is not just about finding potential life partners from any particular set of institutions, but about connecting with someone with whom you share a similar background and mental compatibility."

The platform has already registered over 1.5 lakh members over the period and, following the new marketing initiatives, easily eyes crossing a mark of 2.5 lakh members in the next two quarters.

Founded in 2014 by Taksh Gupta, Alma Mater Matters Pvt Ltd (IITIIMShaadi) - is an exclusive lounge to explore matrimonial alliances among alumni of premier educational institutions. The brand has more than 1.5 lakh members, hailing from India and 50 other countries. One of the biggest differentiators of the website, other than its niche segment, is that it authenticates each profile on the basis of education by screening their institution's degree, ID-card/mark sheet etc., as well as on the basis of identity by screening government approved Id proof.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)