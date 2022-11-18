Karnataka Dharmadrishti Souharda Credit Co-operative Society Limited launches new logo

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to empower middle class people and make them financially strong, Karnataka Dharmadrishti Souharda Credit Co-operative Society Limited unveiled its new logo on November 12, at Vasavi Hall. VV Puram, Rangan Varadhan, founder and CEO of Billion Loans and Cooperation Minister S. T. Somasekhar chaired the event.

Highighting the vision, Dr BS Vishwa Cariappa, Founder and Chief Promoter of Karnataka Dharmadrishti Souharda Credit Co-operative Society Limited shared, "We strive to fulfil everyone's requirements. Especially we will try hard to reach the aspirations of the middle-class people and promise to provide good service."

Vijnananda Swamy, Founder and Global Chairman of World Hindu Economic Forum graced the event. Arya Vaishya Charitable Trust Immediate Past President, FKCCI President Dr CAS Prasad, Strategic Partner and Auditor Sachin Kumar BP, Souharda Federal Cooperative Ltd. Sharangowda G Patil, Managing Director, Founder and Chief Promoter of Karnataka Dharmadrishti Souharda Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. B.S. Vishwa cariappa was present in the meeting.

Speaking about this program Dr B. S. Vishwa Cariappa, founder and chief promoter of Karnataka Dharmadrishti Souharda Credit Co-operative Society Limited said, "It has been sixteen years since we entered the real estate sector. In these sixteen years, we have registered one crore square feet of land to people. This work continues. We have made this possible in various parts of Karnataka. We try to meet everyone's needs. We will try hard to reach the middle-class people and promise to provide good service."

Speaking on the occasion Immediate Past President, President of FKCCI Dr CAS Prasad said, "Dharmadrishti Cooperative Society will open branches outside Karnataka. We promise that it will be different from all the other societies that have been operating so far. Our Dharmadrishti Cooperative Society will also be featured as One India One Flag. This is possible only with the cooperation of all of us.''

Speaking on the occasion Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekar who released the logo in this program said, "There are more than 4 thousand societies in Karnataka. The camaraderie has grown very fast and the competition is high. Credit society is also growing very fast. Those who are concerned with developing a cooperative organization are systematically developing this organization," he said.

Souhardha Federal Cooperative Ltd. Sharangowda G Patil, Managing Director, said that this bank, which is recognized in many functions, has gained more customers due to trust. "We are helping 60 lakh people through this cooperative bank. We are going to prepare a common application soon and make banking access available from everywhere. Karnataka is third in the country in the field of friendly cooperatives. It is our desire that you all cooperate with us from now on," he said.

