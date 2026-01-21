NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20: Kauvery Hospital, a leading network of multi-specialty hospitals across South India, has been named among India's Most Preferred Workplaces 2025-26 in the healthcare, pharma and biotech sector by Team Marksmen, a media, research and insights organisation.

The recognition forms part of Team Marksmen's annual Most Preferred Workplace initiative, which celebrates organisations known for high-trust, high-performance cultures driven by strong leadership and people-first values. The evaluation was independently carried out by LeadCap Ventures, a leading global research, advisory and consulting firm.

The assessment combined in-depth market research with anonymous employee perception studies across key workplace dimensions, including leadership, culture, employee wellbeing, learning and development, inclusion, and digital transformation. This recognition reinforces Kauvery Hospital's commitment to creating a future-ready, human-centric workplace while delivering exceptional care to patients across South India.