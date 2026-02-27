Paysquare Alerts Indian Businesses to Critical Statutory Shifts Under New Labour Codes and Income Tax Act 2025

VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: India's regulatory landscape has undergone a major transformation. The four national Labour Codes, active since November 2025, combined with the Income Tax Act 2025 effective April 1, 2026, mean businesses of all sizes must act now or risk penalties and compliance gaps. India's Payroll Compliance Landscape in 2026 All four national Labour Codes (Code on Wages, Code on Social Security, Industrial Relations Code, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code) have been active since November 2025. Alongside these, the Income Tax Act 2025 takes effect April 1, 2026, making this the most significant payroll reform cycle India has seen in decades. For HR leaders, CFOs, and payroll professionals, the window for preparation is now.

5 Critical Payroll and Compliance Changes for 2026 1. The 50% Basic Salary Rule Under the Code on Wages, Basic Pay (inclusive of Dearness Allowance) must now be at least 50% of an employee's total CTC. This has cascading effects: * PF contributions rise, as EPF is calculated on the revised wage base * ESI eligibility thresholds shift, bringing more employees under coverage * Gratuity and overtime liabilities increase, pegged to the higher wage base * Leave encashment payouts grow, raising overall employee costs Employers relying on high-allowance, low-basic structures must audit and restructure compensation immediately. 2. Income Tax Act 2025 Effective April 1, 2026, India transitions to the Income Tax Act 2025, replacing the Income Tax Act of 1961. Key implications:

* Payroll systems must be updated for compatibility with new IT Rules and Forms * TDS calculation methods and reporting formats need realignment * Form 24Q and Form 16 generation must adhere to revised formats * Stricter audit scrutiny requires traceable, structured payroll data 3. Full and Final Settlement: 2 Working Days Under the New Wage Code, employers must settle all wages payable on separation within two working days of an employee's exit. This specifically covers final salary dues owed at the time of separation, while other components such as gratuity, leave encashment, and reimbursements must follow as soon as practicable. This demands real-time payroll reconciliation and automated F & F workflows tightly integrated with HRMS systems.

4. Digital Record-Keeping Employers must now maintain fully digitized records covering employee wages, attendance, PF/ESI/LWF contributions, payslips, and statutory registers. Regulatory authorities now conduct digital inspections in real time. Non-compliance can attract penalties up to Rs. 3,00,000 and imprisonment for repeat violations. 5. Fixed-Term Employment and Social Security Fixed-term employees are now entitled to all statutory benefits proportionate to their tenure, including gratuity eligibility after just one year of service (instead of five). Employers with project-based or seasonal workforces must reassess their benefit liabilities accordingly. Why Businesses Trust Paysquare With over two decades in the industry, Paysquare Consultancy Ltd. is one of India's most credible providers of payroll outsourcing services. With a proven track record across IT, Manufacturing, Energy, and BFSI, we serve as the compliance backbone for industry leaders who demand absolute precision. Paysquare offers:

* Fully compliant payroll processing aligned with central and state labour laws * Statutory compliance management covering PF, ESI, TDS, PT, LWF, Gratuity, and Bonus * Multi-state payroll expertise with real-time HRMS and ERP integration * Robust digital record-keeping aligned with India's emerging data protection norms "Most leaders focus on the cost of a service, but the truly visionary focus on the cost of an error. In 2026, the math has changed. The financial and reputational weight of a compliance breach is now so heavy that 'doing it yourself' has become the most expensive option on the table." Leadership Team, Paysquare Consultancy Ltd. About Paysquare Consultancy Ltd.

Paysquare Consultancy Ltd. is a Pune-headquartered provider of payroll outsourcing services, statutory compliance, international payroll, leave management, EOR/PEO, and accounting outsourcing. With 20+ years of experience and 1,500+ clients from startups to large enterprises, Paysquare delivers accuracy, compliance, and confidence. Visit www.paysquare.com. Contact * Reach us: +91 8080523161 * Email: sales@paysquare.com * Website: www.paysquare.com