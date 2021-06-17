Khair Manavange aims to spread hope, bring back smiles

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): Amid the testing times the country is passing through, California-based composer and recording artist Rahul Lakhanpal's latest offering, "Khair Manavange" aims to spread hope and bring back smiles on people's faces.

The melodious song has been sung by Rahul and Devenderpal Singh. Rahul has also composed the music, while noted lyricist Shellee has penned the lyrics.

The song calls upon people to take care of one another and stand by each other in the face of adversity and sends the message of hope and the importance of staying positive.

"The song Khair Manavange is dedicated to the millions of people in India who have supported and helped others during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Rahul about the inspiration behind the song.

"The key message we are conveying through the song is that tough times don't last forever, and good times will be back soon if we stick together," the Chandigarh-born artist adds.

Khair Manavange has been viewed more than 1.84 lakh times on YouTube since its release last week.

Rahul, trained in Indian classical and Sufi music, specializes in Bollywood, Sufi Rock, Pop, and Folk. He has performed live shows the world over with top performers such as Sukhwinder Singh and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. He also performed at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, which he paid tribute to Late Sridevi.

The 'Khair Manavange' singer also has several hits such as Ik Chehra, Khudai, Sadraa, Bulandi, O Re Piya, Cute Jatti, and Nai Jeena. He also collaborated with Bohemia for the famous Mahi Aaja Ve song. Most recently, he has sung and composed the title track 'Chicago Land' for the Hollywood film 'The Tiger Hunter'.

To view the music video, the melody of hope 'Khair Manavange' kindly visit Rahul Lakhanpal's YouTube Channel:(https://youtu.be/rd81DnDK0-Y)

