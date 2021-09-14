Khwaish releases its official Song on YouTube and other Audio streaming platforms

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): A world record aiming non-fiction book 'Khwaish' has officially released a song picturising the one-sided love story of the author which has beautifully been described.
The storyline of the Music Video is taken from the book itself.
Produced by Padma Shri Nominee, Youth Icon of India Mudit Pathak, Khwaish is a soothing and deeply romantic song that can be heard on loop. The song has additionally been sung by fresh voices like Gaurav Purohit & Abhishek Bhardawaj, featuring the very gorgeous Diva Daksha Sonkhia. Managed by Surbhi Singhal, the song is originally written by Gaurav Purohit & Abhishek Bhardawaj.
Released in one of the biggest award ceremonies Bharatiya Youth Face Of India Awards among hundreds of people, has now been made available to listen on YouTube and other audio platforms like Jio Saavn, spotify, Gaana and 70+ platforms nationally, garnering 3.5k+ views in a very short time and is likely to strike a chord with the audiences.
The book has done 5000+ sales making readers elated worldwide and is available in both Paperback and E-book format. With a talented and dedicated team, the song was shot in Jaipur within one day making it a huge success.
Talking about the author and Producer, Mudit Pathak is a young changemaker recognized by Ashoka Innovators for the public, which supports the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs. He has won Many National as well as International awards in this young age of 20 years.
The song is creating hype via Instagram reels as well. This is the very first song of Pathak as Producer and he is planning to work with many other budding young artists to provide them a platform and to help them grow in the future. The song is officially launched on Artistic_Yogi's YouTube channel.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
