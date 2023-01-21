Klub Fox to achieve 200 exclusive outlets in 2023

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Klub Fox, an apparel brand from Mumbai opened 42 new stores in the year 2022 and with a presence of 170 plus retail stores pan India. It is planning to open 50 new Exclusive Business Outlet (EBO) stores in 2023 and cross the 200 store mark in the same calendar year.

Rajendrra Agrrawal is the owner and founder of the parent company Naagal Garment Industriez Pvt Ltd. He started the company in 1997 and has built a large presence across India in the lifestyle and fashion segment.

Surbhit Agrrawal, director of Naagal Garment Industriez Pvt Ltd said "Klub Fox is a trusted brand and this reliability has enabled our team to achieve high growth. We are opening stores in metro cities and have constantly adapted to changing market conditions."

Klub Fox is a casual wear brand and launched their new 'Urban' range last year. Smart casuals is a theme they have followed for more than a decade. Their premium blazer collection from Autumn Winter '22 has generated a good response.

With an in-house design team and high growth outlook, it has been able to expand its network last year. Their retail presence spans more than 100 cities. They have significantly increased the existing store business in the last 5 years even during tough market conditions. During this phase, they have opened many stores in the 1000 to 1200 square feet segment.

Retail Head Arvinder Singh said "We are launching new product categories and bringing in modern format stores this year. We recently launched stores in Delhi and Noida with plans to widen our network across NCR and Uttar Pradesh."

Klub Fox retails exclusive menswear apparel with collections in casual, formal as well as party-wear. They have a wide range of blazers, jackets, sweatshirts, shirts, t-shirts, trousers, jeans and more. Curated, in-house and contemporary fashion at take away prices.

