Knowledgeum Academy invites applications for IB Diploma programme (Grade 11) for AY 2024
Knowledgeum Academy invites applications for IB Diploma programme (Grade 11) for AY 2024
PNN
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Knowledgeum Academy, the top IB school in Bangalore invites the application forms for the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme for the academic year 2024-25.
As a top international school in Jayanagar, Knowledgeum Academy takes pride in offering an unparalleled learning experience, coupled with a journey of academic growth, global perspective, and personal development. The IB Diploma programme at Knowledgeum Academy is designed to provide students with a challenging and engaging academic experience, tailored to their needs and aspirations. The classes are designed to be small and interactive, allowing them to engage with their peers and instructors in meaningful discussions and debates.
Why Choose Knowledgeum Academy for IB Diploma Programme?
Located in the heart of Bengaluru, Jayanagar
International Education at Competitive Cost
Experienced and IB certified Educators
Competency Pathways and Skill Enhancement Programmes
Balanced Student Life
Smart Hybrid Learning Spaces
Rigorous University Preparation
Interested candidates can apply for the IB Diploma Programme (Grade 11) by visiting Knowledgeum Academy's official website www.knowledgeumacademy.in. The application process is user-friendly, providing applicants with a seamless experience.
For personalised assistance and guidance, the dedicated counsellor is available to address queries and support applicants throughout the application process. Feel free to reach out to the counsellor at +91 73530 12393.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:00 PM IST